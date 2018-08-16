Avail Unified Framework for FISMA Compliance @ CDG.io

With the intention of ensuring security to the government’s IT environment, the U.S. government has established the FISMA or The Federal Information Security Management Act. FISMA comprises of a set of guidelines that help in the planning, budgeting, implementation and maintenance of security by federal agencies. Since every federal agency has to develop, document and implement security plans for IT systems and data, for their personal systems Cyber Defense Group steps in and helps their clients to comply with the FISMA Act.

CDG- Cyber Defense Group provides FISMA compliance solutions that are unified and support the framework of the business. CDG is reputed leading provider of security data and analytics software and services helps organizations and offers solutions for secure governance, risk and compliance management that is an automated and unified framework for IT compliance. Such a program helps by duly fulfilling the requirements of the FISMA framework such as maintaining an inventory of information systems, categorization of information and information systems based on the levels of risk involved, security controls, risk assessment, security plan for the system, certification and accreditation and non-stop monitoring.

The IT security consulting from Cyber Defense Group provides benefits of a built-in solution for FISMA Compliance and customizes the requirement of each client to further dispel all apprehensions connected with compliance reducing the time and costs at the same time.

DFARS – The Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement specifies cyber security requirements for entities doing business with the Department of Defense (DoD) as a contractor or a third party to a DoD contractor.

The team at CDG is expert in DFARS and NIST800-171 compliance. They have helped a number of entities in different industries become DFARS compliant. They make use of an iterative approach to get you compliant as quickly and efficiently as possible, ensuring immediate results.

CDG is a leading provider of cyber security solutions that enable organizations to implement an active, analytics-driven approach to cyber security. They are focused information security specialist that partner with clients to deliver a holistic approach to cyber security. For cyber security threats CDG specializes in providing the ultimate cyber security solutions in order to prevent devastating types of attacks to your system and facilitate safe web browsing.

