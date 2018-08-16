Commercial Aircraft Avionics Systems Market Global Industry Review 2018 To 2021

Global Commercial Aircraft Avionics Systems Market by Sub-System (FMS, FCS, HMS, Navigation, CNS, and Electrical and Emergency Systems), by Platform (Fixed-wing Aircraft and Rotary-wing Aircraft) by Fit (Line-Fit and Retrofit), and by Region – Forecast To 2021

Market Synopsis of Global Commercial Aircraft Avionics Systems Market:

The Global Commercial Aircraft Avionics Systems Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2016-2021. The key factors driving the growth are demand for lightweight avionics systems, growing fleet size & aircraft orders, increase in demand from emerging economies, and regulation related to aviation safety.

As per the MRFR analysis, the growing concern over cyber-attacks, the high maintenance cost, rising expense of training air crew, and the economic turbulence in several countries are factors restraining the market growth of commercial aircraft avionics systems markets.

Commercial Aircraft Avionics Systems Market – Segmentation

The Global Commercial Aircraft Avionics Systems Market is segmented in to 4 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Sub-System : Comprises FMS, FCS, HMS, Navigation, CNS and Electrical and Emergency Systems

Segmentation by Platform : Comprises Fixed-wing Aircraft and Rotary-wing Aircraft

Segmentation by Fit : Comprises Line-Fit and Retrofit

Segmentation by Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – Americas, EMEA and APAC

Commercial Aircraft Avionics Systems Market: Regional Analysis

European market is dominating the market of commercial aircraft avionics systems market due to growth in next generation air transport modernization program. Development of commercial aircraft avionics systems market in European region such as Switzerland are driving the market for commercial aircraft avionics systems.

America is referred to as the second-largest commercial aircraft avionics systems market due to factors such as pioneer in terms of avionics research and availability of major vendors have fuelled the demand for commercial aircraft avionics systems market in the country.

Key Players

Cobham, Honeywell, Panasonic Avionics, Rockwell Collins, Thales, Curtiss-Wright, Elbit Systems, Garmin, GE Aviation, L-3 Communications, Universal Avionics System, and Zodiac Aerospace and others are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Commercial Aircraft Avionics Systems Market.

