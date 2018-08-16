Dr. Udit Raj, Hon’ble MP in association with NDSWA Celebrated International Youth Day 2018 Safe Spaces For Youth, Cultural Evening and Awards

New Delhi, 12thAug 2018 :

On the occasion of the United Nations International Youth Day, Palka Grover and Gaurav Grover, President, New Delhi Social Workers Association (NDSWA), organized a Cultural evening and panel discussion under the Patronage of Dr. Udit Raj, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, Janpath, New Delhi.

The occasion was graced by the presence of Hon’ble Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel, Actor Rannvijay Singha, Madhur Verma IPS, Fashion Designer Rina Dhaka and Diksha Khanna, President Delhi Study Group Vijay Jolly, Author Ira Trivedi, Hair and Make up expert Aashmeen Munjal, Miss India 2014 Koyal Rana, Teen Miss Universe 2017 Srishti Kaur, Sandeep Kapoor, Director of Promodome, Dr. Vivekk Shama, Senior Cardiologist and many more.

The 2018 International Youth Day aimed at promoting youth engagement and empowerment by exploring the role of safe spaces in contributing to freedom of expression, mutual respect and constructive dialogue.

The event reflected on the significance of safe spaces in providing opportunities for sport, innovation empowerment and leisure time activities, while deconstructing barriers of judgment, hate speech, harassment or violence.

The participants considered ways in which safe spaces can promote an inclusive youth development towards the 2030 Agenda.

Safe Spaces can be defined as platforms where youth can come together, freely express themselves. Engage in activities related to their diverse needs and interests and participate in decision-making processes.