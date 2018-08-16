Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market to Perceive an Aggrandizing Growth by 2023: Prognosticates MRFR

Namely Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Report has Been Published by Market Research Future Which Covers All the Geographical Locations with Demand, Trend Analysis with near about Forecasted results and Also Covers the Market Expectations.

Key players of Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market:

SAP, JDA Software, GHX, Omnicell, OnProcess Technology, McKesson, Parts Source, Spend Vu, Sterling Healthcare Logistics, Oracle, Vizient, Inc., Manhattan Associates, VUEMED, TECSYS, and others.

Get Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5716

Market Scenario:

Supply-chain management is the design, planning, execution, control, and monitoring of flow of goods and services with the aim to create net value, sustainable competitive logistics infrastructure, synchronizing supply with demand and measuring performance.

The critical driver of healthcare supply chain management is the transformation of the global business environment which has created antecedents for its adoption. The prime antecedents for adoption of healthcare supply chain management are growing organizational size, environmental uncertainty, growing complexity of business and competition, crumbling of trade barriers and globalization, fast product lifecycles, growing fragmentation of the healthcare industry, attractive economics of scale and scope and others. The ever-expanding capabilities of technology, growing customization, advent of social media, demanding customer behavior and others.

The restraints on the market are need for reorganization of business, lack of awareness and innovation, issues of integration, high cost of installation and maintenance, and others.

Segments:

The Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market is segmented on the basis of models, functions, delivery mode, software, technology, end users and regions so as to gain an accurate assessment of the market.

Based on the models, the market has been segmented as make-to-stock model, build-to-order, continuous replenishment model, chain assembly and others.

Based on the functions, the market has been segmented as forecasting and planning, inventory management and procurement, internal logistics and operations, warehousing and distribution, reverse and extended logistics and others.

Based on the delivery mode, the market has been segmented as on-premise and web based.

Based on the software, the market has been segmented as planning tools (forecasting and inventory management, supplier and vendor management, production and sales planning, others) and execution tools (warehouse management, order processing and status tracking, others).

Based on the technology, the market has been segmented as barcode, radio frequency identification (RFID), global positioning system (GPS), internet of things and big data, others.

Based on the end users, the market has been segmented as pharmaceutical and biotech companies, logistics companies and distributors, healthcare providers and others.

Based on the regions, the market has been segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa and rest of the world.

Industry Trends:

The rise of the informed and demanding customers due to spurt of ecommerce, growing internet usage and adoption and connected patient communities.

Growing intensity of Bullwhip effect due to contagion effects of social media expected to result in stockpiling of products and swift product changes which in turn, will impact production, planning and distribution

Substitution of paper prescriptions with digitized prescriptions and driving new models of healthcare delivery

Wearables and mHealth set to change demand forecasting from being stagnant to real time dynamic exercise

Big Data and analytics expected to change the face of the industry with those with advanced analytics and data aggregating capabilities, triumphing due to value addition in the supply chain.

Get Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/5716

Regional analysis:

The U.S. accounts for the largest market share owing to faster adoption of technology, large buying power, presence of global players and concerns over cost of healthcare. Europe led by Germany, U.K. and France accounts for the second largest market. However the market is expected to shift in favor of the developing regions of the Asia Pacific led by China, Japan and India. The Middle East and Africa market is expected to be skewed in favor of the Gulf nations such as Saudi Arabia and UAE. Africa is expected to generate moderate growth owing to poor economic and political conditions.

Table of Content

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restrains

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

…Continued

Request for Full Toc @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/request-toc/5716