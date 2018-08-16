North America will dominate the Fleet Management Software Market in the forecast period of 2023

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Fleet Management Software Market By Deployment Type (Cloud, On Premise); By Solution (Operation, Asset, Driver Management, Vehicle Maintenance & Leasing, and Driver Information System); By Vertical (Manufacturing, Government) & By Region – Forecast(2018 – 2023) ,” the market will be driven by the growing radio cab business and the need for them to improve their operational efficiencies.

North America to Dominate the Fleet Management Market

North America will dominate the Fleet Management Software Market in the forecast period. This is due to the use of the fleet management technologies, especially for the commercial vehicles in the region. Developed economies such as US and Canada have advanced forms of technology. Government regulations, policies, and the mandates for fleet tracking software applications will drive the growth of North American region. Asia Pacific will be the highest growing region due to the growth of the cab industry in countries such as India and China. These countries have web and mobile based business applications.

Selected Regulatory Analysis Done in the Full Report:

The operations management solution will have the largest share in the Fleet Management Software Market in the forecast period. This is due to the required functionalities, such as location tracking, which gives the real time location of the vehicle. The management services segment will have the fastest growth during the forecast period due to the growing use of outsourced managed services. Integrated facility management and consultancy are the managed services that are needed by the fleet operators to update the software in the fleet management system.

Selected Driving Factors Mentioned in the Full Report

Growing demand for logistics and support drive the growth of the GPS fleet tracking software in the forecast period.

The need to streamline the operations for greater connectivity will spur the demand for the fleet tracking.

Connected vehicles and smart transportation solutions by different organisations provide opportunities for the Fleet management software market.

Adoption of cloud computing in fleet will elevate the growth of the fleet management software market.

Key Players of the Fleet Management Software Market

The key players of the Fleet Management Software Market include Cisco Systems, Fleetamatics Group PLC, and IBM Corporation.

Cisco Systems helps in optimizing the fleet performance and minimizing the costs. It integrates the fleet and driver into the existing enterprise systems. Fleetamatics Group provides web based and mobile application solutions that help the fleet operators with vehicle location, fuel usage, speed and mileage. IBM uses fleet management software to streamline data capture and storage, and manage complex operations.

The Fleet Management Software Market is Segmented as Indicated Below:

The need to reduce the hardware cost for performing fleet management drives the growth of the fleet management software market.

Fleet Management Software Market By Deployment Type Cloud Based On Premises Hybrid

Fleet Management Software Market By Solution Operation Management Asset Management Driver Management Vehicle Maintenance & Leasing Driver Information System Other

Fleet Management Software Market By Vertical Manufacturing Government Transportation and Logistics Energy and Utilities Retail Construction Others

Fleet Management Software Market By Geography (17+ countries)

Fleet Management Software Market Entropy

Company Profiles AT&T, Inc. Cisco Systems, Inc. Fleetmatics Group PLC IBM Corporation Verizon Communications, Inc. I.D. Systems, Inc. Trimble Navigation Limited Telogis Zonar Systems Workwave LLC



More than 10 companies are profiled in this report

Appendix: Abbreviations, Sources, Research Methodology, Bibliography, Compilation of Experts, Disclaimer.

