Global Automotive Adhesives Market Expected to be Worth USD 5.45 Bn by 2023

ROGM) – Research On Global Markets, a global market research firm, released a report on the Global Automotive Adhesives Market, today. The report, prepared by Netscribes, shows that global automotive adhesives market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% and generate a global revenue of USD 5.45 Bn by 2023.

The significant growth of the automotive adhesives market is primarily driven by strong vehicle sales across the globe, technological advancements in the manufacturing capabilities of automobiles, and the roll-out of smart cars as well as rising demand for sports utility vehicles and crossover utility vehicles. Adhesives and sealants are the most versatile bonding agents used to make cars lighter and tougher, and the demand for these is also rising due to more stringent regulations concerning carbon dioxide emissions leading to automobile manufacturers focusing on producing light weighing vehicles.

However, Netscribes remains apprehensive about the changing technology of automotive adhesives, which is a concern for manufacturers since they have to constantly stay abreast with the latest market trends.

Key highlights of this report:

• Drivers and challenges in the global automotive adhesives market

• Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segments based on technology (hot melt, water based, and solvent based)

• Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segments based on types of vehicles (passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles)

• Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segments based on geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa)

• Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major companies operating in the market

This report has been formulated and designed with the purpose of giving businesses a concise understanding of the demand for automotive adhesives across the globe, developing strategies based on the drivers, trends and highlights for each segment, and helping brands identify their major competitors and respond accordingly.

