Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market To 2013: Top Industry Players, Revenue By 2019

Transparency Market Research has published a report on the global hemoglobin A1c testing devices market. As per the report, the global hemoglobin Alc testing devices market is expected to progress from US$0.9 bn in 2012 to US$1.86 bn by 2019. The report, titled ‘Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 – 2019’, states that the global hemoglobin Alc testing devices market is expected to expand at a 10.30% CAGR during the period between 2013 and 2019.

Determining glycated hemoglobin levels assure healthcare professionals about the patient’s blood glucose levels. This test is used for diagnosing and monitoring hemoglobin A1c levels in the diabetic patients. As the A1c test reflects the average amount of glucose for the past two to three months, it is considered to be more reliable than traditional blood glucose tests. Due to increasing incidence of diabetes and growing awareness of better management of diabetes, the global hemoglobin A1c testing devices market is expected to develop rapidly in the years to come. Nowadays, medical professionals usually prescribe HbA1c test over conventional blood glucose tests to patients.

The global hemoglobin A1c testing devices market is segmented on the basis of geography, end use, and technology. By end use, the global hemoglobin A1c testing devices market is classified into laboratory testing devices and point-of-care testing devices. In 2012, the laboratory testing devices segment dominated the global hemoglobin a1c testing devices market. However, the global market for point-of-care testing devices is predicted to develop at a fast pace in the years to come.

Based on geography, the global hemoglobin A1c testing devices market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. In 2012, the global hemoglobin A1c testing devices market was dominated by North America in terms of revenue. The presence of modern healthcare infrastructure is expected to propel the North America market for hemoglobin A1c testing devices in the years to come. Some of the leading companies operating in the global hemoglobin A1c testing devices market are Abbott Laboratories, Arkray, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, Trinity Biotech plc., Alere, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. With the introduction of innovative hemoglobin A1c testing devices from the new entrants, the global market is expected to be more competitive for the leading players.

By technology, the global hemoglobin A1c testing devices market is classified into ion-exchange, high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), immunoassay, boronate affinity chromatography, direct enzymatic assay, and others (micro-optical detection method and capillary electrophoresis). The boronate affinity chromatography segment is predicted to dominate the global hemoglobin A1c testing devices market in the years to come.

The high cost of hemoglobin A1c testing devices is expected to challenge the development of the global hemoglobin A1c testing devices market. The growth of the hemoglobin A1c testing market is well-supported by its testing results. Increasing geriatric and diabetic populations are expected to propel the global hemoglobin A1c testing devices market during the forecast period.

