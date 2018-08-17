Medical connectors Market 2018: Global Industry Analysis And Opportunity Assessment, Forecast To 2023

Market Scenario:

Medical connectors are used to interconnect different medical electronic equipment, such as diagnostic devices, surgical instruments, therapy applications, surgery assist devices, and disposable equipment with one another. The global medical connector market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8 % between the forecast period of 2017 and 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Growing Adoption Of Medical Devices Is The Critical Determinant Of The Market

There has been an explosive adoption of medical electronics and electrical systems such as Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), ultrasound, defibrillators, electrocardiography, heart-lung machines, surgical, diagnostic and therapy systems, to name a few. The growth in adoption of medical electronics and electrical systems is in direct correlation with the increase in demand for medical connectors. Adoption of ultrasound, which need high numbers of mating, cycles is another driver of the market.

Custom Designed And Refurbishing Of Medical Devices Coupled With Growing Demand Of Sterilizable, Reusable And Disposable Medical Connectors Is Driving A Significant Demand

Growing adoption of in situ diagnostic and surgical devices is driving a tremendous demand for sterilizable, reusable, hybrids, and cost-effective disposable medical connectors. The growing customization of devices to meet specific application requirements is another driver of the market. There is a significant demand for medical connectors with low-friction coatings such as silicon. Other market trends include watertight sealing, autoclavable, and surviving temperatures above 121° C for 20 minutes. Another development has been the demand for antimicrobial-coated connectors to meet FDA standards.

WHO estimates that 8.7% of hospital patients had nosocomial infections affecting over 1.4 million people worldwide. The US government will start penalizing hospitals in 2017 under the Readmissions Reduction Program (HRRP) of the Affordable Care Act, for hospital-acquired infection. This development is expected to be the most active driver for the U.S. market.

Key Players:

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the global medical connector market: – ITT Corporation (U.S.), Smiths Interconnect (U.K.), TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), Amphenol Corporation (U.S.), Delphi Automotive LLP. (U.K.), Esterline Corporation (U.S.), Fisher Connectors (Switzerland), Molex (U.S.), Samtec (U.S.) Lemo S.A. (Switzerland), and among others.

By application segment, the medical connector market is driven by advanced medical connector which offers quick mating, keying, vibration resist, enduring high-temp and pressure, chemical resist, and others. In medical industry, it has huge demand ranging from patient monitoring device to disposable surgical ablation catheters. These connectors are more reliable, cost-effective, low-weight designs and eliminate the potential for user fault. For instance, in medical applications where spill prevention is desired, these connectors are one of the better for them.

By Region, MRFR analysis shows that the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global medical connector market is analyzed across key geographies namely North America, Europe, China, Japan, India and among others. The connectors in medical applications feature a push-pull locking mechanism that prevents accidental disconnection and others which is widely used in the medical connector market in North America region. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

The global medical connector market is bifurcated into material, connector size and region. The material includes metal, plastic and others. The region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

