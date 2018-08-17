Medical Smart Textile Market 2018 | Current Trends and the Future Growth | Forecast Till 2027

Global Medical Smart Textile Market – Key Players

These are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Medical Smart Textile Market-

• AiQ Smart Clothing Ltd.(Taiwan)

• Innovation in Textiles (UK)

• SENSING TEX S.L.(SPAIN)

• Schoeller Textile (Switzerland)

• Ohmatex ApS (Denmark)

• Stretchable Circuits was (Germany)

• E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Co (US)

• Gentherm Inc (US)

• Carre Technologies inc (Hexoskin)

Global Medical Smart Textile Market – Overview

The Global Medical Smart Textile Market is growing with the rapid pace; mainly due to the increasing healthcare technology. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global Medical Smart Textile Market is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to exhibit remarkable growth by 2027, exceeding its previous growth records in terms of value with a prominent CAGR during the foreseen period (2017 – 2027).

The growing importance in the development of smart textiles for the medical industry is driven by the goal to increase the flexibility of patients who need continuous monitoring of such physical parameters. Therefore, the use of Fiber optic sensors (FOSs) is gaining huge acceptance as an alternative to traditional electrical and mechanical sensors for the monitoring of thermal and mechanical parameters. The likely impact of FOSs is associated to their good metrological properties, their small size and their flexibility, as well as to their immunity from electromagnetic field.

Medical smart textile has benefits in which they have the opportunity to use smart textile based on fiber optic in a magnetic resonance imaging environment, where standard electronic sensors cannot be active, This last quality makes Fiber optic sensors (FOSs) appropriate for monitoring biological parameters (e.g., respiratory and heartbeat monitoring) during magnetic resonance techniques and procedures. Further research and development interest in relating FOSs and textiles into a single structure to develop wearable sensors is rapidly growing which further gains interest and opportunity for manufacturers to enter into the market.

Global Medical Smart Textile Market – Segments

Global Medical Smart Textile Market has been segmented on the basis of applications which consist of patient health monitoring, patient protection, patient safety and others. On the basis of types which include Wireless-enabled garment, Sensitized vest, Wearable sensitized garment and others. On the basis of end users which includes Hospitals, Clinics, research centers and others.

Global Medical Smart Textile Market – Regional Analysis

North-America led by the U.S. is the absolute leader in the global medical smart textile market owing to faster adoption of new technology, presence of global players, and a strong research ecology. Europe accounts for the second largest market led by France, Germany and U.K. the developed regions are expected to hold their dominance in the near future after which the market is expected to shift towards the Asia-Pacific region led by Japan, China and India.

The Middle East and Africa is expected to deliver a moderate growth owing to poor economic and social conditions and poor information technology base. The Middle East and Africa region is expected to be dominated by the Gulf economies of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar.

