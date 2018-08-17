Power Rental Market Size, Share and New Technologies |Worldwide Growth Analysis Research Report by 2023

The global power rental market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around 9.06% during the period 2017 to 2023

Market Highlights:-

The power rental is defined as renting of generator sets for the power generation and that runs on gas, diesel, or any other fuel. The growing demand from the construction industries fueling the overall growth in the power rental market. However, stringent government regulations may hamper the growth of the market.

Global power rental market is projected to reach USD 21,765.1 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 9.06% from 2017 to 2023.

Currently, the Power Rental Market is spurting mainly due to the increasing in power consumption across the globe. According to World Bank, the consumption of energy has been increased consistently. In 2014, the consumption of energy was 3,144.4 kWh per capita as compared to 2,956.6 in 2010. Additionally, growing demand from the construction industries and shortage of power supply is also the factor driving the growth of the market.

Power Rental Market Top Key Players:-

United Rentals, Inc.

APR Energy

Bredenoord Exploitatiemij B.V.

L.M. Generating Power Co. Ltd. Ltd

Aggreko Plc.

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins, Inc.

Herc Rentals Inc.

Speedy Hire Plc.

Ashtead Group Plc.

Major Points From TOC:-

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

3 Research Methodology

4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

5.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.1.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes

5.1.5 Rivalry 25

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

6 Global Power Rental Market, By Fuel Type

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Diesel

6.1.2 Gas

6.1.3 Others

Continued……

Scope of the Report By Fuel Type:-



This study provides an overview of the global power rental market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Power rental market as fuel type, application and end-user.

Diesel

Gas

Others

Regional Analysis of Global Power Rental Market:-

North America region dominates the global power rental market. North America accounted for the largest market share of 31.60% in 2016, with a market value of USD 3,773.9 million. Aging grid infrastructure and natural calamities, which causes frequent power outages and increasing demand industrial sector fuelling the growth of the market in the region. Asia-Pacific was the second-largest market in 2016, valued at USD 2,663.2 million in 2016; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.98% during the forecast period.