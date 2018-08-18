THE JEFF KRAMER TEAM ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF NEW WEBSITE

Dallas, Texas- Aug 18, 2018- Jeff Kramer, a senior loan officer with Highlands Residential Mortgage, an equal housing lender, is excited to announce the launch of his new website. Added features have made it easier for customers to find resources and tools when looking for financing on a home purchase. The new site can be found at http://jeffkramerteam.com/.

With many highlights, the website offers fantastic explanations of the vast array of mortgage products offered through Jeff Kramer | Highlands Residential Mortgage. Descriptions are easy to understand and help customers gain a better understanding of what each loan type entails.

It can get confusing choosing the right mortgage that works for a specific situation. There are over 20 different residential loans available to home buyers, and many are explained in great detail in the Find Your Mortgage tab. Types of mortgage loans include First Time Home Buyers(FHA), USDA, Self-Employed Loans, VA Loans, and many more.

Jeff Kramer’s site has made it simple to figure a rough estimate of your mortgage with a mortgage calculator tool. Also found on the website are useful forms that are commonly used during the mortgage process. The forms can be downloaded and printed out for ease of use.

Current contact information is up-to-date to better serve customers, and to assist with getting in touch with the Jeff Kramer Team. If needing to meet with the team or want to ask questions in person, their office is located at 18383 Preston Rd #150 Dallas TX, 75252.

If downloading and printing out forms to turn into the office seems a little inconvenient, no worries! There’s a quicker way to apply! The Jeff Kramer Team have an online application available to customers that is accessible any time of the day. The application process, when done online, can be paused at any time. This means that a customer can finish their home mortgage loan whenever works for them.

About Jeff Kramer:

With over 20 years of experience in the residential loan industry, Mr. Kramer has helped numerous customers achieve their dream of homeownership. He specializes in VA loans for veterans that are 100% disabled. Working for Highlands Residential Mortgage, Jeff Kramer provides a wide array of home mortgage options.

If you would like to know more about The Jeff Kramer Team with Highlands Residential Mortgage visit the new website, http://jeffkramerteam.com/. If you have questions about a home loan Jeff Kramer is available by phone at (972) 930-5922 or by email at jkramer@highlandsmortgage.com.