Contrast Media Injectors Market – Current Scenario and Future Growth Analysis by 2020

Primarily, the global market for contrast media injectors is impelled by the consistent rise in the demand for imaging procedures such as CT scans and MRI scans, resulting in a demand for technologically efficient contrast media injectors. The market for contrast media injectors is also rising due to increased awareness among people regarding pre-diagnosis of disorders. On the other hand, the adverse reactions associated with contrast media injectors and high cost of advanced technology could hamper the growth of the contrast media injectors market.

Request a Sample of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2406

1.6 mn head injuries have been found to occur in the U.S. per year, out of which 48% of the cases require medical imaging procedures, thus benefitting the contrast media injectors market. Neuroimaging procedures are well suited for neurological investigations such as intracranial hemorrhage, brain injuries, and tumors, thereby accounting for the increase in the usage of contrast media injectors.

According to the report, the global contrast media injectors market has been dominated by Europe and North America, which shall continue to lead the global market for the forecast period. A large number of people in these regions suffer from neurological and cardiovascular disorders, propelling the market for contrast media injectors in the region.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2406

Due to the advancement of the healthcare sector and medical tourism, the Asia Pacific regional market has shown potential for growth over the coming years and is estimated to account for 25% of the total contrast media injectors market in 2020. China, Australia, and India are the major countries contributing to the contrast media injectors market owing to the rapid increase in the installation of medical imaging equipment. With a large population of about 1.3 bn and housing around 18,000 hospitals, the market for contrast media injectors in China is expected to grow exponentially.

The report analyzes the key players in the market for contrast media injectors, which have been accountable for above 70% of the market. Medtron AG, Bracco Imaging S.p.A., Medrad, Inc., ulrich Medical GmbH, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Nemoto Kyorindo, and VIVID IMAGING are some of the market players operating in the field of contrast media injectors.

Enquiry for discount on this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=2406

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

US Office Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com