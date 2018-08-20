Global Self-driving Car Market to Grow at a Significant CAGR of 36.2% till 2023

(ROGM) – Research On Global Markets, a global market research firm, released a report on the Global Self-driving Car Market, today. The report, prepared by Netscribes, shows that global self-driving or autonomous car market is expected to witness an astounding compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.2% and exceed a market size of USD 173.15 Bn by 2023.

Self-driving cars use a combination of sensors, cameras, radars and artificial intelligence (AI) to travel to destinations without any human intervention. The market is expected to witness significant surge in demand owing to rising acceptance of autonomous vehicles by various governments, rapid technological advancements, and growing demand for automation in automobiles. Rise of the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) sector is also anticipated to provide an impetus to the market for autonomous vehicles.

However, despite the overall positive outlook on the global autonomous car market, apprehensions regarding the privacy and security of these cars and lack of proper infrastructure may pose several challenges for manufacturers.

Key highlights of this report:

• Drivers and challenges in the global self-driving car market

• Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the types of self-driving cars in the global self-driving car market (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles)

• Historical, current and forecasted regional (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa) market size data for the global self-driving car market

• Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major companies operating in the market

This report has been formulated and designed with the purpose of giving businesses a concise understanding of the demand for self-driving cars across the globe, developing strategies based on the drivers, trends and highlights for each of the segments, and helping brands identify their major competitors and respond accordingly.

For more information, download the Global Self-driving Car Market Report.