Global Ultra-Low Alpha Metal Market To Witness Steady Growth During The Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

The global ultra-low alpha metal market has been studied to witness the presence of some of the powerful names in the industry, viz. Alpha Assembly Solutions, Pure Technologies, Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, Tech Resources Limited, and Honeywell International Inc. Transparency Market Research (TMR) has prognosticated market players to face a moderate level of competition in the near future. Players could look to widen their product portfolios with a view to have an upper hand over their competitors. A majority of players have been manufacturing products that would suit the requirements of the automotive and aviation industries experiencing a boom in their growth.

TMR has expected the global ultra-low alpha metal market to expand at a 7.4% CAGR between 2017 and 2025 to earn a US$4.9 bn by the end of the forecast tenure. In 2017, the market had earnings of US$2.7 bn. By product, the market has been divided into ultra-low alpha lead-free alloys, ultra-low alpha lead alloys, ultra-low alpha tin alloys, and ultra-low alpha tin. Regionally, Asia Pacific has been anticipated to grab a major share of the market by the final forecast year while earning a US$3.1 bn.

High Utilization for Soldering Fabrication in Flip Chip Technology Sector Ups Demand

The world ultra-low alpha metal market has been prophesied to gain a significant demand owing to a heavy engagement in soldering applications. In the flip chip technology domain, ultra-low alpha metal is chiefly used in soldering fabrication: for instance, solder microspheres and copper pillar solder caps are required in advanced flip chip and 3D wafer-level chip packages. Moreover, it could be used in circuit boards, semiconductor packaging, printed circuit boards (PCBs), bumping, and plating. These components are employed in a number of industries such as telecommunication, automotive, aviation, medical, and electronics.

Even though alloys containing silver are priced relatively expensive, they have been opted by several manufacturers for soldering applications. Such factors have been predicted to boost the engagement of ultra-low alpha metal. End-user industry applications primarily demand ultra-low alpha metal for zero-defect wave soldering requiring a consistent quality of solders. All of these factors have been projected to noticeably improve the demand in the world ultra-low alpha metal market.

Fluctuating Prices of Raw Materials Eventually Impacting Cost of Alloys Delay Growth

The international ultra-low alpha metal market has been foreseen to be hampered by the negative impact on the cost of alloys on account of the fluctuation in raw material prices. The market could be hindered to attain its true potential because of the volatility in the demand and supply chain. However, if players could cope with the changing patterns of consumer demands, there could be ample of opportunities to cash in on. The critically specific demands of consumers actually direct the ship of the demand in the market.

Get PDF Brochure for more Professional & Technical industry insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=19562

The enforcement of the Restriction on Hazardous Substances Directive on electric and electronic equipment manufacturers regarding the usage of hazardous substances has persuaded them to make replacements with different types of ultra-low alpha metal. Thus, the demand for substitute alloys over those containing lead to be used in soldering applications could augur well for the market.

About us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S.-based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR’s global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany

NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/