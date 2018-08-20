Ion Exchange Membrane Market To Be At Forefront By 2024

Ion exchange membrane is being used in a diverse application and plays an important role in addressing environmental and energy issues. In the process of purification and separation, membrane technology is playing an important role due to various advantages such as low maintenance cost, eco-friendliness, and high energy efficiency. New projects to provide clean and pure water worldwide is boosting the use of ion exchange membrane. However, ion exchange membrane can also be the source of non-ionized organic contamination. Such contamination may restrict the use of ion exchange in various application. Also, sometimes membrane bed do not filter out micro-organism or bacteria.

Hence, companies are working to develop ion exchange membrane material that can be used across applications without any concerns. Although the target to develop membrane differ with applications, the most important thing is the selection of the material with low energy consumption. Companies are developing ion exchange membrane using various methods, especially to develop ion exchange membrane that can showcase better electrochemical properties.

According to the report by Transparency Market Research, the global ion exchange membrane market is anticipated to witness sluggish growth between 2017 and 2024. The market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.5%.

Inorganic Membrane Material to Gain Maximum Traction in the Global Ion Exchange Market

Inorganic ion exchange membrane has a very small quantity of organic polymers as binders. Materials including silica, various oxides, carbon, and ceramic are being used to make inorganic membranes. By material, the inorganic membrane is expected to witness the highest growth, exceeding US$ 400 Million revenue by 2024 end. Moreover, the inorganic structure is more stable as compared to an organic structure in terms of iodizing agents and radiations. Inorganic ion exchange membrane is also known as hybrid inorganic membranes. Most of the inorganic membranes are not commercially available. Hence, companies are working towards providing an inorganic membrane for various applications.

Increasing use of Ion Exchange Membrane in Waste Water Treatment

Growing demand for clean drinking water globally is driving the government of various countries to take certain measure to ensure the supply of clean water. This is driving the demand for ion exchange membrane for water treatment. With increasing scarcity of water globally, reuse of water produced from oil and gas industry and other industries is becoming a highly preferred option to provide water across regions. The acrylic polymer ion exchange resins are also being made to be used in water as it provides good chemical stability and organic fouling resistance. Moreover, the quantity of wastewater produced and the pollution load is continuously rising. According to the UN World Water Development Report, high-income countries are already treating around 70% of industrial and municipal wastewater. Hence, the use of new technologies and methods are being developed to treat wastewater and make it useful for various applications.

Get PDF Brochure for more Professional & Technical industry insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=17132

Extensive studies in industrial fields are being carried on for the use of ion exchange membrane. New membrane formation techniques are in demand to convert polymers to ion exchange membranes. Materials, methods and, application are some of the most important aspects in the field of ion exchange membrane.

About us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S.-based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR’s global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany

NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/