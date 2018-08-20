Practical Methods to Analyzing and Supporting Schedule Delays in Construction Projects

Edupliance announces webinar titled, “Analyzing and Supporting Schedule Delays in Construction Projects” attendees will provide more detailed and review about the two most popular analysis methods: the Contemporaneous Period Analysis (commonly called “Windows”) and the As-Planned vs. As-Built analysis. The event will be held LIVE on Thursday, Aug 21, from 01:00 PM to 02:30 PM, EST / 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM PST.

Executing on-time, on-budget construction projects has never been riskier, and as projects experience delays, it is essential to all parties to have a good understanding of practical methods to analyze and support delay claims. This presentation will provide information about what data an analyst needs to perform a good schedule analysis, the different methods of analysis that are available, and how to pick the method that is best for your project. This session will provide a brief description of each and explain what is the best method to utilize.

The 90-minutes webinar will be conducted by Experts Scott A. Beisler & Patrick M. Kelly.

Scott A. Beisler is a Director in the Washington, DC office of Navigant’s Global Construction Practice with over 30 years of experience in all types of Capital Projects. His current practice areas include Project Risk Management, Construction Delay & Disruption claims, and Project Scheduling. His clients include law firms, large contractors, owners, and developers. Scott holds a BS in Civil Engineering from Lafayette College and an MS in Civil Engineering from Lehigh University. He is a member of AACE and a Project Management Professional.

Patrick M. Kelly has more than twenty years’ experience related to construction, construction management, contracting, and project controls. In his career, Patrick has been a Navy Civil Engineer Corps Officer, a contract & construction manager, a scheduler & project controls manager, and a construction claims analyst. Patrick is an expert in project controls, Critical Path Method scheduling, earned value analysis, and forensic schedule analysis for delay and disruption.

Webinar attendees will learn:

• Forensic Schedule Analysis (FSA), and why is it crucial to proving entitlement to a time extension?

• Necessary Prerequisites: Good Critical Path Method (CPM) Schedules and supporting contemporaneous documentation.

• Choosing an Analysis Method: Picking the best method for your project.

• Contemporaneous Period Analysis: Basic Implementation and Suggested Enhancements for the “Windows” Technique.

• As-Planned vs. As-Built: Basic Implementation and Suggested Enhancements to Avoid a “Total Time” Analysis.

About Edupliance

Edupliance is an online information provider which offers webinars (Live and On-Demand), DVD’s and downloadable resources that cover concurrent topics pertaining to various industries. With an expert panel of guest speakers, Edupliance brings state-of-the-art virtual technology solutions and industry-leading training sessions that are easy to learn, easily accessible and cater to people with varied interests. Edupliance is privately held and located in Hillsboro, Oregon.

