Air Powered Vehicle Market: Provide Lucrative Opportunities During The Forecast Period

The air powered vehicle is a compressed air vehicle that uses compressed air for propulsion. It is an eco-friendly vehicle, which uses air as a fuel and works on the principle of Compressed Air Technology (CAT). These vehicles utilizes the expansion of compressed air to drive the pistons of an engine. The engine employed in an air powered vehicle is called an air driven engine, which is a pneumatic actuator that creates useful work by expanding compressed air. There is no mixing of fuel with air; subsequently, there is no combustion in an air powered vehicle.

Implementation of stringent norms regarding carbon emissions by global regulatory bodies is a major factor that is estimated to drive the air powered vehicle market during the forecast period. Air powered vehicle is an answer to environmental degradation and energy shortages. It makes the vehicle more efficient and economical, as compared to fuel vehicles. All kinds of conventional sources of fuel are on the verge of exhaustion, which in turn is estimated to lead to an increase in demand for air powered vehicles during the forecast period. It also helps vehicle owners to comply with state regulations regarding emissions from fuel systems. Air powered vehicles offer numerous benefits such as no pollution, less maintenance, easy to refuel, and better comfort, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities during the forecast period. The air powered vehicle is the best option, which provides the most comprehensive answer to the present issue of urban pollution in a simple, economic and inoffensive manner. Limited speed is achieved in an air powered vehicle, as compared to a gasoline or diesel engine vehicle. This is estimated to hamper the air powered vehicle market.

The air powered vehicle can segmented based on energy mode, vehicle type, vehicle parts, and region.

Based on energy mode, the air powered vehicle market can be divided into single energy mode and dual energy mode. The single energy mode air powered vehicle uses only compressed air as a fuel, while a dual energy mode air powered vehicle employs compressed air as well as fuel. The dual energy mode air powered vehicle utilizes compressed air at low speeds and employs fuel at high speeds.

Based on vehicle type, the air powered vehicle market can be segregated into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The passenger vehicles segment can be further sub-segmented into hatchbacks, multi-purpose vehicles, and sport utility vehicles. The commercial vehicles segment can be further split into pick-up trucks and vans.

Based on vehicle parts, the air powered vehicle market can be segregated into compressed air tanks, brake power recovery, body, chassis, air filter, and others. Compressed air is stored in a compressed air tank. Brake power recovery recovers the energy while braking or idling. An air filter is used to filter the air entering the engine.

In terms of geography, the air powered vehicle market can be segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World (ROW). Asia Pacific accounts for a major share of the global air powered vehicle market due to the high adoption rate, less cost, and expansion of the automotive sector, leading to the increased production of air powered vehicles installed with compressed air technology, especially in China, Japan, India, and South Korea. North America and Europe are also expected to witness an increase in demand for air powered vehicles in the automotive industry during the forecast period due to stringent norms enacted by state regulation bodies regarding emissions.

Key players operating in the global air powered vehicle market are Tata Motors, Motor Development International SA, Engineair Pty Ltd, Magnetic Air Car, Inc., and Groupe PSA.

