Global Distributed antenna system Market 2018 Study And Analysis Research Report Forecast To 2022

Market Highlights:

Distributed antenna system has seen the tremendous growth in the last couple of year and expected to grow significantly during the forecast year. The DAS is a network of spatially separated antenna connected to a common source that provides wireless service with the geographical area.

Increase in the usage of tablets and smartphones are pushing the demand for the cellular network which in turn expected to drive the distributed antenna system market during the forecasted period. Distributed antenna system provides the strong signal network for tablets and smartphones and acts as signal booster which strengthen the signals of cellular operators and removes the dead spot. Hence, growth of tablets/smartphones will encourage the adoption of the DAS as well as manufacture to develop DAS. This in turn expected to drive the market for distributed antenna system by the end of 2022.

The commercial vertical is expected to grow due to the adoption of distributed antenna systems networks in public venues such as entertainment venues, enterprise facilities, educational institutions, sports stadiums, and among others.

The growth in activities in the transportation sector such as growing passenger traffic on airports & railway stations, government initiative for metro projects, and high-speed bullet trains, is driving cellular network traffic. Therefore, globally, demand for distributed antenna systems is expected to increase to develop communication network in this transportation sector during the forecast period.

Moreover, the market has seen the rapid expansion across the telecom industry which is fueled by the growth of the smartphones for the commercial and personal use. These is expected to drive the market for the DAS during the forecast period. The global Distributed Antenna System market is expected to grow at CAGR of ~8.06% and estimated to reach at market size of US ~$11 billion by the end of forecast period.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2501

Key players

The major players operating in the market of Distributed Antenna System are- Cobham Wireless (U.K.), CommScope, Inc. (U.S.), Corning, Inc. (U.S.), SOLiD, INC. (South Korea), Boingo Wireless, Inc. (U.S.), Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong), KTS, Inc. (U.S.), ATEK Communications, Inc. (U.S.), Verizon (U.S.), and AT&T (U.S.).

The Distributed Antenna market has been segmented on the basis of-

By Technology – Carrier Wi-Fi., Small Cell, Self-Organized Network.

By Coverage – Indoor and Outdoor.

By End-User – Public Venue, Industrial, Transportation, Healthcare, Education and Others

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 35 market data tables and 20 figures spread over 110 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “The Global Distributed Antenna System Market Report –Forecast to 2022”.

Market Research Future Analysis:

North America is expected to dominate the global distributed antenna market due to growing number of internet subscribers and smartphone users. Furthermore, growing government focus towards developing the telecommunication infrastructure in the region is expected to drive the market of distributed antenna system.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the global distributed antenna market with the largest market share due to growing demand of smartphones users and raising IoT technology in the region. Countries like U.S. Canada and Mexico are expected to be a major contributor of DAS market by the end of 2022. Whereas, the market of distributed antenna system in APAC is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate by the end of 2022. The increasing deployment of 4G/LTE connections are some major factors that will supports the distributed antenna system market by the end of 2022.

Intended Audience:

Telecom Service providers

Government Agencies

Cellular Companies

Research Institutes & Universities

Small Cell Solution Providers

Networking Infrastructure Providers

Tower companies

Third-party DAS system integrators

In-building Solution Providers

Continued…

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/distributed-antenna-market-2501

Table Of Contents

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope Of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure:

1.3.1 Global Distributed Antenna System Market: By Technology

1.3.2 Global Distributed Antenna System Market: By Coverage

1.3.2 Global Distributed Antenna System Market: By End-User

1.3.2 Global Distributed Antenna System Market: By Region

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Component

2.2 Primary Researchpt

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

2.4.1 Market Data Collection, Analysis & Forecast

2.4.2 Market Size Estimation

2.4.3 Market Crackdown & Data Triangulation

Continued…

List Of Tables

Table 1 Global Distributed Antenna System Market, By Technology

Table 2 Global Distributed Antenna System Market, By Coverage

Table 3 Global Distributed Antenna System Market, By End-User

Table 4 Global Distributed Antenna System Market, By Regions

Table 5 North America Distributed Antenna System Market, By Country

Continued…

List Of Figures

Figure 1 Research Component

Figure 2 Global Distributed Antenna System Market: By Technology (%)

Figure 3 Global Distributed Antenna System Market: By Coverage (%)

Figure 4 Global Distributed Antenna System Market: By End-User (%)

Figure 5 Global Distributed Antenna System Market: By Region (%)

Continued…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com