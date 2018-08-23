Grassfed Meat Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2028

The recent decade has resulted into an increase in global production and consumption of meat. Consumption of meat in different regions of the world is linked to various factors such as standard of living, production of livestock in the particular region, recent trends and other market dynamics going on in the market. Recent trends in the global meat market such as new flavors, breed branding, innovative product types and religious preferences are influencing the consumers buying behavior. Among the different types of meat, quality is of utmost importance when it comes to red meat. Most of the health-conscious consumers opt for organic and Grass-fed labels while choosing red meat products. Grassfed meat isn’t the same as the organic meat, however, it is a possibility that a meat product can be labeled both organic and grass-fed. Grassfed in simple language means animals reared and raised 100% only on grass as the feed.

Grassfed Meat Market: Reasons for Covering this Title

Grassfed meat and meat products are emerging as one of the super foods, and as a healthier alternative to grain fed meat. The major difference is that grassfed meat products are much lower in fat content as compared to the grain fed meat products. In fact, researchers claim that grassfed meat provides with more or less with the same amount of fat that a chicken or a deer meat would provide

The Grassfed meat is one of the best lean meat options available currently in the market. A grassfed label is dominantly applied for the meat of cow, and it can also be applied for Bison, Goat, and lambs. Grassfed meat has higher nutrient content of linoleic acid (CLA), antioxidants and vitamins. Grassfed meat is less likely to contain any kind of “Superbugs” hence making it a better choice of meat from food safety perspective. Grassfed provides around six times more “omega-3 fatty acids” Out of all the fats these are the most beneficial for heart health. In order to provide the consumers with above-mentioned benefits of grassfed meat, meat processors and farmers are offering new product variants to the consumers.

