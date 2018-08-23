Insomnia Market SWOT Analysis by Global Industry Revenue and Share by 2023

Market Research Future Present Premium Research Report “Americas Insomnia Market Research Report” this Report provide to Detail Overview of American Insomnia Market and Insights about Factors Affecting the Market Growth

Americas Insomnia Market – Segmentation

The Americas insomnia market is segmented on the basis of, types of therapy, drug formulation and by type of disease. On the basis of types of therapy market is segmented into pharmacological therapy and non-pharmacological therapy.

On the basis of the pharmacological therapy is sub-segmented into Benzodiazepines, Non-benzodiazepines, Melatonin receptor agonists and others. Likewise on the basis of the non-pharmacological therapy is also sub-segmented into Relaxation therapy, Cognitive behavioural therapy, Sleep hygiene education, Stimulus Controls, Paradoxical intension and others. On the basis of drug formulation the drugs are being formulated in capsules, tablets and others. Whereas on the basis of type of disease it includes poor quality of sleep, sleep maintenance and others.

Americas Insomnia Market – Scenario

Insomnia is disorder related to sleep, it creates difficulty in sleeping. The symptoms show dissatisfaction with sleep, fatigue, low energy, less concentration, low performance, irritation, change in moods and many more. There are three types of insomnia that is transient, acute and chronic. The transient insomnia is sleeping disorder that occurs for few days or few weeks. The acute insomnia may be experience when students have exams or a person has an interview. This is a short time difficulty in sleep that lasts for some weeks.

Worldwide millions of people are getting affected by the sleeping disorder. The insomnia is majorly seen in American women, data says that 24 percent of women have woken up with no well rest, while the 16 percent of men have experienced same. This percentage is very less in contrast to people who suffers from insomnia. Americas Insomnia market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during forecasted period of 2017-2023.

Americas Insomnia Market – Players

The number of local and global level players working for the insomnia are: Eisai, Co. (Japan), Pfizer, Inc. (US), Merck & Co Inc (US), Sanofi (France), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (Japan), Meda Consumer Healthcare Inc (US), Pernix Therapeutics (US), Purdue Pharma L.P. (US), Consumer Healthcare Inc. (Canada), Dainippon Sumitomo (Japan), ECR Pharmaceuticals (US), Flynn Pharma (UK), Johnson & Johnson (US), Astellas (UK), Biocodex S A (France), Neurim (Switzerland), SkyePharma (UK), and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (US).

Americas Insomnia Market – Study Objectives

To provide the Detail Overview of American insomnia market.

To provide In-depth market segmentation and sub segmentations.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to geography and countries- North America and South America.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Americas Insomnia Market.

Americas Insomnia Market – Intended Audience

Manufacturing and packaging industries.

Insomnia devices and drug manufacturers

Biotechnology Companies

Bio-Pharmaceutical Companies

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Government Research Laboratories

Medical Research Institutes

Americas Insomnia Market – Regional Analysis

On regional basis the Americas insomnia market is segmented into two regions- North America and South America. Further North America is segmented into US and Canada. The North America region is experiencing more number of cases for insomnia. The cases are seen with unintentionally falling asleep and nodding while driving. The sleep related disorders are also seen because of the hypertension, cardio problems, cancer, depression, obesity and many more. It is estimated that near about 70 million US citizens are affected by insomnia.

