Join Venera at IBC 2018

Venera will showcase major enhancements to their popular automated file-based QC solutions – Pulsar, Quasar, and Pulsar PPU

Venera will again be exhibiting at IBC 2018 this year and will demonstrate its fastest, most comprehensive and flexible file QC offerings at the show.

Media & Entertainment industry is witnessing a content explosion due to increased consumption of content on multiple screens. This is giving rise to a lot of OTT services offering VOD services. A large number of these OTT services are using Cloud native workflows that offer efficiency and flexibility for their operations. Multi-facet content delivery is also giving rise to new age mastering formats such as IMF that allows content owners to maintain and distribute their content efficiently to a large number of customers with varied requirements. The industry is also seeing the adoption of HDR video that holds the promise of better viewing experience without increasing the pixels.

Venera is working hand in hand with the industry to continuously deliver solutions that help content providers and solution providers in offering a better experience to their customers, while at the same time improving their own operational efficiency. Venera will showcase enhancements to its offerings – Pulsar on-premise file QC system and Quasar native Cloud file QC service that directly address some of these existing and evolving requirements.

The Pulsar system and Quasar service are used worldwide by leading media companies to automate their workflows. For organizations with workflows in Cloud, Quasar offers an ideal native QC platform available on a subscription basis without heavy CAPEX investment. Quasar is also a multi-cloud service, currently available on AWS, Azure and Oracle cloud platforms. Quasar is the only QC service that offers advanced capabilities like Dynamic Scaling, Regional resourcing, integrated multi-cloud support and security tagging. It is available both as a SaaS service or a private edition that can be used in the user’s Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

Following new capabilities will be on display at IBC for both Pulsar on-premise file QC system and Quasar native Cloud file QC service:

HDR: Support for HDR includes reporting and analysis of HDR meta-data. Users can also check the correctness of meta-data. HDR support will be demonstrated.

Encrypted ABR: Support for CENC and subsample decryption for MPEG-DASH and HLS packages. This allows analysis of encrypted assets in workflows where assets are not available in the clear.

IMF: Enhancements of existing IMF analysis capabilities include support for supplemental packages. IMF ProRes support has also been added.

Multilanguage Reporting: QC reports are now available in various local languages. This allows operators to review results in their own language and make it easier for others to interpret and act on QC reports. Korean and Japanese languages are already supported while additional languages will be added in the future.

JBA Content Layout: Verification of content layout as mandated by Japan Commercial Broadcasters Association. Track Layout has been enhanced to address this requirement along with a factory track layout that can be used out of the box.

ABR URL: MPEG-DASH HTTP content URL can now be analyzed directly within Pulsar. HLS HTTP URL support has already been available for quite some time.

Subtitles: Automatically verify the presence of subtitle files in IMF and Adaptive bitrate packages.

Factory Templates: A variety of factory templates for Netflix, iTunes, ARD-ZDF, DPP, CableLabs, HULU, Amazon and other applications.

ProRes 4444XQ: Support for ProRes 4444XQ has also been added.

In addition to the above, Quasar will also feature the following new capabilities at IBC 2018:

Job Tagging: Users can now tag individual jobs that are posted to Quasar service. This can be used to categorize the jobs later for any purpose the user may need.

Callback: Quasar will allow users to send a callback API during job post. This API will then be automatically called when the job is completed. This saves users from continuously polling a job for its status.

Serverless workflow: Quasar is now compatible with serverless workflow using services such as AWS Lambda. A Demo of a proof of concept automated serverless workflow is available upon request.

Pre-signed URL: Keeping content security in mind, users can now post their files using a pre-signed URL rather than submitting storage location credentials.

At IBC 2018, Venera will also demonstrate a Proof Of Concept (POC) integrated cloud-based turnkey solution, where content can be uploaded, verified, if ok, transcoded, reverified, and if ok, then delivered, all within the cloud platform, fully automated and without need for any special programming from the end user. The intent for this POC is to show that the basic architecture for such ‘real life’ workflows with a practical use for cloud-based deliveries has already been built and is available. This POC can be easily customized to fit an organization’s need and then deployed with minimal effort.

Pulsar PPU

Pulsar Pay-Per-Use (PPU) has been a unique offering allowing boutique post-production/production companies to QC their content before delivery to their customers. Pulsar PPU is used by a large number of organizations globally who now have a way to make use of advanced QC capabilities without investing into purchasing a perpetual license for a full-fledged QC tool.