Prefilled Syringe Market- Rising Expectance For Self-Administered Parental Drugs & Rising Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases

Prefilled syringes are pharmaceutical product that is mostly used to deliver parenteral medications and It is a ready to use disposable syringes contains premeasured dosage. Moreover, it helps to increase dosing accuracy, convenience, safety, enhance patient quality of life and reduce patient time in the clinic. There are two types of prefilled syringe available which includes which include glass-based system and plastic based system and mainly used for treatment of chronic conditions requiring patients to self-administer medication

The global market is estimated and forecasted in terms of revenue (USD million) generated by the prefilled syringe market. In the future, the global prefilled syringe market growth is predicted to boost due to increasing technological advancement in medical field and increasing incidences of chronic diseases. Additionally, rising patient population coupled with increasing awareness about the benefits of prefilled syringes among patients and healthcare professionals raises the demand for prefilled syringe market. However, availability of alternatives at low cost and product recall are the prominent factors that may hinder the growth of the market during the projected period.

Plastic prefilled syringe is gaining high acceptance as compared to glass prefilled syringes as they are easy to handle and cost effective. Moreover, the plastic syringes are now made up of cyclic olefin copolymers and polymers have excellent transparency and good moisture barrier properties. Based on type, the global prefilled syringe market is categorized into disposable and reusable. The reusable prefilled syringe segment dominated the prefilled syringe market in 2017, owing to its characteristics like cost effectiveness and reusability.

By design, the prefilled syringe market is segmented into, single-chamber prefilled syringes, dual-chamber prefilled syringes and customized prefilled syringes. The single-chamber prefilled syringes are anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising expectance for self-administered parental drugs and rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

By application, the prefilled syringe market is bifurcated into, anaphylaxis, rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes and others. others include vaccines and other biotech Drugs. The diabetes segment is anticipated to gain maximum market share during the forecast period owing to growing preference for self-medication and growing prevalence of the disease and need for effective and safer insulin delivery devices.

Some of the key participants of the global prefilled syringe market are Catalent, Inc, BD, Gerresheimer AG, Wilhelm Haselmeier GmbH & Co. KG, MedPro Group, Medtronic, NIPRO, Stevanato Group, Owen Mumford Ltd, SHL Group, SCHOTT AG, Vetter Pharma International GmbH, Weigao group, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc, etc. Most of the companies adopted expansions, acquisitions, agreements and new product launches as their major growth strategies, to enter new untapped markets including developed and developing countries in Asia Pacific, consequently increasing their respective market shares.