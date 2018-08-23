Prefilled Syringes Market 2018 Analysis |Growth Overview and Segmentation by MRFR till 2023

Newest Report with Tilted as “Prefilled Syringes Market” is added on MarketReseacrhFuture.com. The Global Prefilled Syringes Market to worth at USD 8397.23 Million during the forecast period of 2018 to 2024.

Prefilled Syringes Market – Snapshot

The market for prefilled syringes is anticipated to develop with a 10.20 CAGR percent approximately while earning revenues worth USD 8397.23 million in the forecast period. Usage of prefilled syringes in a wide array of therapeutics sectors, other than for conventional uses such as anticoagulants and vaccine dispensing has increased the demand for the market.

The development of the medical industry has picked up at a rapid pace in the past few years, which has positively contributed to the expansion of the prefilled syringes market significantly. Moreover, the demand for convenient drug delivery methods has also given way to the development of the prefilled syringes market as the pharmaceutical industry pursues new and more effective methods for unit dose medication.

The market is also showing rising propensity for divergence from the traditional process of production as well as the materials that are used. The minimal drug wastage that is achieved through the usage of prefilled syringes has made it an attractive option for the pharmaceutical sector. The self-administration of medication by these syringes has raised the demand from user end as well thereby contributing to the overall market growth.

Request Premium Sample Copy at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6167

Players Covered:

Abbott

Gerresheimer

Baxter

West Pharmaceutical

Vetter Pharma International GmbH

And more.

Prefilled Syringes Market – Segmental Analysis:

The segmentation of the prefilled syringes market is carried out on the basis of type, material, design and end users. Based on type, the segmentation of the prefilled syringes market consists of safety prefilled syringes and conventional prefilled syringes. Conventional prefilled syringes accounted for the largest market share of about 68% of the share for the global prefilled syringes market in 2017.

The segmentation of prefilled syringes based on material comprises of plastic prefilled syringes and glass prefilled syringes. Plastic syringes have garnered the most substantial growth rate due to its usage in many applications of pharmaceutical packaging. Additionally, glass prefilled syringes are moreover sub-segmented into baked on silicone and oil siliconized syringes.

The design based segmentation of the prefilled syringes market is segmented into dual-chamber prefilled syringes, customized prefilled syringes, and single-chamber prefilled syringes. Dual-chamber prefilled syringes are expected to grow at a rate of CAGR of 10.31% during the forecast period. Single-chamber prefilled syringes are responsible for the largest market share of about 56% of the share for the global prefilled syringe market in 2017.

The end-user segment of the prefilled syringes market consists of ambulatory surgical units, hospitals & clinics and others. Hospitals expected to grow at the fastest CAGR, due to increasing public and private hospitals.

Prefilled Syringes Market – Detailed Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of the prefilled syringes market globally consists of regions is divided into Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The European region is responsible for the leading market share of about 41.4 percent in the year 2017 and is expected to lead the prefilled syringes market globally.

The higher share is majorly attributed to the rising geriatric population, demand for quality healthcare and growing trend of home-based treatment separate with high healthcare expenditure.

The Americas region is responsible for the second biggest market portion, whereas the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to develop at a rapid expansion rate of about 10.78 percent during the forecast period. With loads of prospects and unceasingly developing economies, the region is expected to be among the rapidly growing area.

Moreover, factors such as Japan’s quick adoption of plastic devices along with the modern healthcare developments, and increasing number of private and public hospitals, are promoting the growth of the market. The Middle East and Africa region with a lesser degree of economic developments and very low-income per capita is responsible for the minimum market share in 2017 but is likely to develop in the future.

Major TOC of Prefilled Syringes Market Research Report – Forecast to 2024:

1 Report Prologue

2 Introduction

3 Research Methodology

4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Factor Analysis

6 Global Prefilled Syringes Market, by Material

7 Global Prefilled Syringes Market, by Type$

8 Global Prefilled Syringes Market, by Design

9 Global Prefilled Syringes Market, by End-User

10 Global Prefilled Syringes, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Conclusion

14 Appendix

Get Prime Discount at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/6167

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com