SLS, SLES, and LAS Market Competition, Value chain Analysis and Forecast 2025

The global SLS, SLES and LAS market is fragmented. Nevertheless, only a few key players such as Henkel, have integrated their operations across the value chain. Thus, new entrants face intense competition while sustaining in the SLS, SLES and LAS market. Several companies are focusing on innovations owing to market fragmentation and high competition. They invest significantly in research and development activities. Various manufacturers have started focusing on the development of bio-based surfactants, due to increasing awareness among consumers about eco-friendly products. Some of the leading players operating in the global SLS, SLES, and LAS market are Huntsman International LLC, Stepan Company, Croda International Plc., Lion, Clariant, Solvay, and TAYCA Corporation.

According to the research report, the global SLS, SLES, and LAS market was valued at US$8.23 bn in 2016 and is estimated to reach US$11.61 bn by the end of 2025. During the forecast period of 2017 and 2025, the global market is estimated to surge at a CAGR of 4.0%. In terms of applications, the detergents and cleaners segment is expected to lead the global market due to overall rise in the disposable incomes. Regionally speaking, Asia Pacific is expected to lead the way for the global market as consumers are expected to spend on personal care products in the near future.

Demand for Cleaning Agents to Boost Market

The spur in the demand for personal care products has had a positive influence on the global SLS, SLES, and LAS market. The market is also expected to flourish in the coming years the uptake of leather and textile continues to be on the rise. Furthermore, rise in the production of oilfield chemicals and detergents and cleaners is projected to support market growth in the near future. According to Cosmetic Ingredient Review SLS and SLES are extremely safe raw materials for manufacturing cosmetics.

The biggest consumer of SLS, SLES, and LAS are detergents. Thus, rise in disposable incomes in developing countries is expected to be the key driver for the global market. Growing production of surfactants in emerging economies due to growing awareness about hygiene is expected to propel market growth. Additionally, there has been a growing preference for LAS as compared to other surfactants. Ability of LAS to be integral to acidic and alkaline detergents in powdered and liquid forms is expected to drive up the demand. Furthermore, LAS is quite reasonably priced as compared to other surfactants, which is projected to drive up its demand in the near future. Availability of various personal care products and detergents and cleaners is also projected to aid sales in the near future.

