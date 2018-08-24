Advantage Manufacturing Ltd. Completes Machinery Repair Quickly with CNC System

Clients in need of machinery repairs can rely on Advantage Manufacturing Ltd.’s Computer Numerical Control system to construct the necessary custom parts and tools for repairs and vehicle modifications.

[Drayton Valley, 08/24/2018] — Advantage Manufacturing Ltd. provides fast and efficient machinery repairs to clients in Drayton Valley, Alberta and the surrounding areas with its Computer Numerical Control machining services. The company offers on-site custom builds to expedite the repair process.

Quick and High-Quality Construction Services

Computer Numerical Control machining services allow Advantage Manufacturing Ltd. to quickly manufacture machinery parts for repairs while still maintaining the product’s high quality. The state-of-the-art CNC machining system helps the company recreate damaged parts and finish projects the same day the client placed the order. Moreover, the CNC’s automated processes ensure the company’s high precision and productivity rate.

Advantage Manufacturing Ltd.’s computer-controlled milling and lathe services work on materials including aluminum, stainless steel, 4140 steel, and chrome alloy. The company also accepts requests for on-site work in Calgary, Edmonton, and nearby areas to provide immediate repairs and ensure client satisfaction.

Custom Manufacturing Services

Advantage Manufacturing Ltd. offers CNC services for custom designs projects and vehicle modifications, as well. Clients can bring their product designs to the company for customized builds. They can also approach the company for a consultation from its in-house design team to help them polish their ideas and create their custom order.

Advantage Manufacturing Ltd.’s computer-controlled milling and lathe system lets the company construct any custom design promptly and efficiently, regardless of how intricate or precise it is. Moreover, the company’s expansive 7,200-square foot warehouse permits the construction of large-scale projects.

About Advantage Manufacturing Ltd.

Advantage Manufacturing Ltd. is a Drayton Valley, Alberta-based company with over ten years of professional experience in custom metal manufacturing, welding, and machining. It provides efficient and quick services, including waterjet cutting, steel fabrication, and assistance in custom projects. Moreover, the company is the only certified portable aluminum welder in Alberta.

For more information or a free quote, visit https://advantagemanufacturingltd.com/.