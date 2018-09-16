Manage Drive Partitions and Multi-Boot the Easy Way with the BootIt

TeraByte Unlimited has released the BootIt Collection, a flexible,

easy-to-use program that lets you multi-boot both legacy and new UEFI

systems. The BootIt Collection is also a powerful tool for managing your

drive partitions. Its elegant interface makes it a snap to use and the

interface is remarkably flexible!

The BootIt Collection is easy to install and makes it incredibly easy to

multi-boot different operating systems. The BootIt Collection covers

multi-booting, partitioning, and disk imaging on traditional PC’s using the

standard BIOS and newer PC’s using UEFI. The collection includes BootIt Bare

Metal (BIBM) for standard BIOS systems and BootIt UEFI (BIU) for UEFI

system. With the new BootIt Collection you can work with any type of system,

new or old, whether it utilizes traditional BIOS or the newer UEFI system

The BootIt Collection is a powerful tool for anyone who wants to work with

drive partitions. Use it to create new drive partitions or to modify

existing partitions. The BootIt Collection makes it easy to move a partition

to another drive or to another computer. The whole process is quick and

painless. If all that weren’t enough you can also use the BootIt Collection

to delete partitions, copy partitions, and even edit boot configuration data

(BCD). The BootIt Collection includes Image for DOS and Image for UEFI as

well. It’s the complete package.

To sum it up, the BootIt Collection gives you the ability to work with

computers, both new and old, regardless of the type of interface they have.

Whether the machine uses standard BIOS or UEFI, the BootIt Collection has

you covered. Work with partitions, edit BCD, and more, and do it all with

ease.

The BootIt Collection run on any standard PC using either UEFI or legacy

BIOS. Installation boot media can be created on any system using Windows or

Linux. It comes from TeraByte Unlimited, developers of the award-winning

software products like Image for Windows, Image for DOS, and the OSD Tool

Suite.

The BootIt Collection can be downloaded on-line from

https://www.terabyteunlimited.com