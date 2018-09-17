The Law Office of Dorene A. Kuffer Offers Legal Advice in School Bullying Cases

The Law Office of Dorene A. Kuffer is an Albuquerque-based law firm that handles cases involving children accused of and victimized by school bullying. It aims to protect and defend children’s rights.

[ALBUQUERQUE, 9/17/2018]—The Law Office of Dorene A. Kuffer has extensive juvenile law experience. It handles cases that involve children victimized by or accused of bullying. The law firm offers legal assistance to address school bullying cases locally and nationwide.

The law firm remarks, “At the Law Office of Dorene A. Kuffer, we believe that everyone has a right to be who they are without discrimination and bullying. Your child has a right to attend school safely without enduring relentless bullying.”

Defense Attorney for School Bullying Cases

The American Society for the Positive Care of Children (SPCC) reveals that one in three students experience bullying in school and 30 percent of students confess to bullying.

The Law Office of Dorene A. Kuffer says that being a victim or accused of bullying can affect the lives of children. A student’s records may not always be sealed or private, and college admissions offices, as well as future employers, could view them. It is essential for parents to seek advice from legal experts so the situation will not impact the child’s school records as well as their future.

The firm also represents victims of bullying.

Every Child Has the Right to a Defense Lawyer

New Mexico’s juvenile laws protect children against criminal accusations. This gives them the right to hire a defense attorney who can represent their best interests and defend their rights in court.

Although the state provides a public defender, it is still ideal to hire an attorney with experience in handling bullying cases. Hiring an experienced juvenile lawyer means peace of mind because defendants receive dedicated representation as opposed to a public defender who may handle multiple cases at a time.

The New Mexico-based law firm notes, “Many parents make the mistake of speaking with officials in an effort to be cooperative, but wind up inadvertently hurting their child’s case. Be cautious. Obtain advice from an attorney before speaking to anyone.”

About the Law Office of Dorene A. Kuffer

The Law Office of Dorene A. Kuffer provides divorce and family legal services in Albuquerque. The firm’s practice areas include divorce law, CYFD cases, criminal law, father’s rights, LGBT rights, and other cases relevant to family law. Dorene Kuffer, a Supreme Court appointee to the New Mexico Access to Justice Commission, is the senior and principal attorney of the firm.

For more information, visit their website at https://www.kufferlaw.com/.