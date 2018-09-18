AV Routing and Processing Platform Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

An AV routing and processing platform is a solution or service that forwards data between different networks. This platform is connected to two or more data lines from different systems. An AV routing and processing platform is used in residential and small office applications that simply forward internet protocol (IP) packets between the home computers and the Internet. An AV routing and processing platform provides connectivity within organizations, between the organization and the Internet, or between Internet service providers’ (ISPs’) networks. The pricing of AV routing and processing platforms is based on their performance and features. The features include speed, range, and setup.

Increase in the use of the Internet across all end-use industries is expected to drive the global AV routing and processing platform market. AV routing and processing platforms provide better efficiencies, flexibility, and agility at lower costs. These factors are expected to fuel the market during the forecast period. On this platform, consumers can quickly add new features through additional software licenses, and it does not require any other hardware. However, the complex structure of AV routing and processing platforms is anticipated to hinder the growth of the market. The opportunities in the AV routing and processing platform market are to provide integrated and customized services to organizations or consumers for efficient operations. There are also opportunities to offer better security and quick services.

The global AV routing and processing platform market can be categorized based on solution, product, interface, connectivity, band, industry vertical, and geography. Based on solution, the AV routing and processing platform market can be segmented into software and services. The software segment can be further classified into suite and standalone. In terms of product, the global AV routing and processing platform market can be divided into core routing, broadband routing, edge routing, virtual routing, and others (subscriber edge, inter-provider border).

Based on interface, the market can be categorized into cameras, computers, display devices (monitors, projectors), and others. In terms of connectivity, the market can be split into wired and wireless. Wired and wireless AV routing and processing platforms can maintain routing and configuration information in their routing table. Additionally, they provide the service of filtering traffic of incoming and outgoing packets based on internet protocol (IP) addresses.

Based on band, the market can be classified into single band and dual band. In terms of industry vertical, the global AV routing and processing platform market can be divided into BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance), government, retail, manufacturing, consumer goods, and others.

In terms of geography, the global AV routing and processing platform market can be segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America and Asia Pacific is anticipated to be dominant globally due to higher use of the Internet and presence of established players in the regions. The market in Europe is gaining substantial traction due to several factors such as rapid technological advancements.