Conduct Warehouse Inventories with warehouse mobile Application:

The warehouse mobile application managing your warehouse workflow, which allows users to perform their tasks on mobile devices to facilitate quickly and effectively. The Inventory menu of the warehouse application allows warehouse labor to track the material items in your warehouse. You can access your up-to-date material stock information like Shelf No, Pallets No, Bin Status, Sku Search, Serial No, Lot No, Stock adjustment etc. You can start administrating your Put-away & Picking process in warehousing. Using this application you can handle warehousing inbound & outbound process as well as moving the material with Transfer Orders or Warehouse Movements. With the help of Barcode scanning devices your stock-taking process becomes faster and easier. You can access these Mobile application in offline mode.

Warehouse Operations Became Simple by using the Mobile App:

• Receiving & Put Away

• Order Fulfillment & Shipping

• Track goods which are shipped in and shipped out

• History of warehouse transfers for a chosen item

• Stock Transfers or Adjustments

• Simple mobile user interface

The Benefits of Using Mobile Application for Warehouse Management:

• Improved business intelligence

• Real-time information and reporting

• Increased sales

• Improved efficiency

• Higher productivity

• Cost-savings (labor, hardware, etc.)