Global Breast imaging Market Estimation of Top Key Players Shares, Revenue, Analysis and Forecasts Till 2023

Global Breast imaging Market report examines the market position and viewpoint of the market globally, from various angles, such as key players, geological regions, types of product and application. And also cover the other information such as Breast imaging Market trends, Top players, chapter-wise Description followed by various user perceptions and Forecast till 2023.

Global Breast imaging Market – Overview

Breast imaging is a diagnostic procedure to evaluate the presence of breast tumor in women. It consists of various types such as mammography, breast biopsy ultrasound, CT, PET, tactile imaging, MRI and many more. Mammography is the most widely used diagnosis and screening tool for breast cancer. It helps to detect breast cancer at an early stage, being the most important tool in breast cancer diagnosis for the women at the age of 40 and above. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported breast cancer to be the second most common cancer among women. It also stated that more than 200,000 new cases of cancer are diagnosed every year across the globe.

The breast imaging market is mainly driven by increasing prevalence of breast cancer, technological advancement in the field of oncology and rising healthcare expenditure by the developed economies across the globe. Additionally, the growth of medical devices industry with the emergence of new imaging technologies for diagnosis and screening of various chronic diseases such as cancer.

One of the key factors restraining the market growth is the high cost of breast imaging solutions and unawareness about breast imaging among women. Most of the women in the developing regions are reluctant to undergo breast imaging due to a number of misconceptions about the disease.

Global Breast Imaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Breast imaging Market – Leading players

General Electric Company (U.K.), Siemens (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Hologic, Inc. (U.S.), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Dilon Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Gamma Medica, Inc. (U.S.), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Sonocine, Inc. (U.S.) and others

Global Breast imaging Market – Regional Analysis

Globally, the Americas is the largest market for breast imaging whose growth is determined by innovative imaging solutions for breast imaging, increasing prevalence of breast cancer and development of new imaging devices by key players in the market. The North American market is driven by extensive use of imaging modalities such as mammography, CT, and MRI for screening of breast cancer. Further, the U.S. holds the largest share in the market with presence of major players and emphasis on women healthcare. In the U.S., changing lifestyle of women also contributes to the rise in the prevalence of breast cancer, fuelling the market growth. South America exhibits steady growth in breast imaging market.

Growth of the European market is attributed to an increased expenditure on research and development activities by major economies such as U.K. In Germany, key factors driving the market is extensive use of available imaging technologies for breast imaging and exponential growth of medical devices industry. Additionally, urge of developing new imaging devices for early cancer screening also supports the market growth.

In Asia Pacific, the breast imaging market exhibits numerous growth opportunities with Japan, China, and India being the largest contributors to the market growth. Increasing awareness about breast cancer and use of medical devices for cancer screening further accelerate the growth of the market during the review period. Additionally, increasing demand for cost-effective diagnostic solutions for cancer detection boost the market. Other factors fuelling the market growth are rapid growth of healthcare imaging industry in India and China, along with increasing government support for improvement in healthcare infrastructure and diagnostic services. Increasing number of women health awareness programs by non-government organizations also help to create awareness about breast cancer screening, thereby attributing to the growth of the market.

In the Middle East, United Arab Emirates (UAE) is the largest market due to the influence of medical technologies and availability of technologically advanced diagnostics devices management. In Africa, the awareness about breast cancer is found to be increasing, and increasing number of healthcare initiatives for women health will boost the growth of the market.

Global Breast imaging – Market Segmentation

The global breast imaging market is segmented on the basis of type, deployment, application, and end user.

On the basis of type, market is segmented into mammography, CT, PET, MRI, ultrasound, breast biopsy, tactile imaging and others

Mammography is further segmented into film-screen mammography, Full-field digital mammography (FFDM), 3D mammography, scintimammography or molecular breast imaging, and others.

Breast biopsy is further segmented into image-guided breast biopsy, tactic core biopsy, ultrasound-guided core biopsy and others.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into breast cancer diagnosis, post-neoadjuvant chemotherapy, metastatic axillary adenocarcinoma, and others.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers and others.

