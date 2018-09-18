Medical Headgears Market Key Drivers and Vendor Landscape Analysis by 2025

The medical helmets or headgears are specially designed assistive helmets that can be used for special medical purpose such as realignment or safety for special needs patients. Protective helmets decreases the threat of head injury for patients with developmental disabilities, poor balance or equilibrium, autism, seizure disorders such as epilepsy, and those prone to self-harming behaviors. However, medical helmets are most widely used in pediatrics for children with developmental skull disorders.

Helmet therapy, also known as cranial orthosis, is a kind of treatment recommended for babies to help correct the baby’s skull shape. Medical helmets work by assisting growth from the flat spot, during the period when the baby’s head is actively growing. Skull deformation is a disorder in which the shape of a newborn’s skull deforms as a result of genetic or extended external forces. Since, the infant’s head is soft and grows rapidly, it is vulnerable to deformation. A malformed or flattened head is referred to as plagiocephaly. Plagiocephaly can occur in the womb due to crowding, or as an infant by laying the baby in the same position for too long. It can also be rarely caused by sutural synostosis.

There has been an increase in infantile head deformities since supine sleeping position (sleeping on one’s back) has been suggested to decrease the probability of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). Helmet molding therapy, or cranial orthosis, is a kind of treatment in which a baby is fitted with a specially molded helmet to correct the contour of the skull. Alterations are done regularly as the baby’s head grows. The molding helmet basically offers a tight, round space for the baby’s head to grow into. Although, the clinical advantage of helmet therapy over the natural course of skull deformation remains unknown. Still helmet therapy remains one of the preferred non-invasive therapy for babies with plagiocephaly. Medical helmets are also widely used as protective helmet to protect epilepsy or seizures patients from sudden drops or falls that may cause head injury.

On the basis of product type, the medical headgears market can be segmented into cranial molding helmets and protection & support helmets. Medical helmets are available in hard shell and soft shell variants. Technological advancements in prosthetics and orthotic services such as customized molded helmets made through computerized 3D scanning technology are expected to boost the medical headgears market during the forecast period. The Orthotics & Prosthetics Center at the University of Michigan is one of the few university based services in the US that provide complete orthotic and prosthetic services for children with plagiocephaly and adults. However, the medical headgears market is expected to face some restraints during the forecast period. Lack of skilled professionals in developing countries, hidden application cost, and lack of awareness about these conditions are hampering the growth of the medical headgears market in developing countries. Geographically, the market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is anticipated to be the largest market for medical headgears owing to the high level of awareness, and mounting trauma cases.

Key players in the global medical headgears market include Especial Needs, LLC., Presque Isle Medical Technologies, The Centre for Orthotics & Medical Devices at Sick Kids, Danmar Products, and Guardian Helmets.

