Paternity Testing Market Dynamics, Segments and Supply Demand 2018 – 2026

DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) is a double helix structure present in humans and other animals. It is present in the nucleus of a cell and majority of the cells in a human body carry the same DNA. Generally, DNA is made up of four chemical bases: adenosine, thiamine, guanine, and cytosine. These four chemical bases store all the information about human body. DNA is transferred from one generation to the next, which means the DNA of a child is similar to that of the father.

Paternity test is an examination to match the DNA of a child to that of the potential father. Paternity testing is important to prove right of inheritance, identify siblings, and avail social security and life insurance benefits. Several equipment are available that can perform paternity testing. The global paternity testing market is primarily driven by increase in population, surge in social and medical awareness about paternity testing, and rise in rate of paternity testing. However, global/regional regulatory landscape of paternity testing equipment and paternity laws is likely to restrain the global paternity testing market. Increase in R&D investment by key players and technological advancements are expected to drive the global paternity testing market during the forecast period.

The global paternity testing market can be segmented based on type of screening, product type, technology, end-user, and region. In terms of type of screening, the global market can be bifurcated into prenatal paternity testing and postnatal paternity testing. Based on product type, the global paternity testing market can be classified into instruments, reagents, software, and services. Based on technology, the global market can be categorized into polymerase chain reaction (PCR), next-generation sequencing (NGS), hybridization, microarrays, mass spectrometry, and others. In term of end-users, the global paternity testing market can be divided into hospitals, specialized clinics, and others.

Geographically, the global paternity testing market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for major share of the global paternity testing market in 2017 high social and medical awareness about the importance of paternity testing, advanced technology, and well-established health care infrastructure. Europe held the second largest market share in 2017. The market in the region is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Western Europe held the major share of the paternity testing market in Europe in 2017 owing to well-established medical infrastructure, availability of technologically advanced instruments, and presence of key players in the sub-region. Asia Pacific held the third largest share of the global market in 2017. The region is anticipated to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. Large population, presence of key market players, participation of domestic companies, and technological advancements are expected to propel the paternity testing market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. However, low social and medical awareness about the importance of paternity testing is likely to restrain the market.

Latin America held the fourth largest market share in 2017. The market the region is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace between 2018 and 2026. Developing health care infrastructure and presence of key players are projected to fuel the growth of the paternity testing market in Latin America. Inadequate health care infrastructure in Africa and conservative society in the Middle East are anticipated to hamper the growth of the paternity testing market in Middle East & Africa during the forecast period.

Key players in the global paternity testing market are Agilent Technologies, Illumina, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Natera, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, QIAGEN, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., among others.