Shabnam Asthana felicitated as the Times Power Woman 2018 – West Region, for Global PR

The Times Power Woman award 2018 – West India, initiated by Optimal Media Solutions from The Times of India Group was organized on 22nd August at The Sofitel Hotel Mumbai. The awards celebrated select women achievers for their invaluable contribution “towards the improvement of the socio economic, art, cinema, health, education, fashion, scientific, and intellectual potential” of the society and thereby contributing towards enhancing the present day image of our country.

The impressive list of awardees included names like Amruta Fadnavis, Shabana Azmi, Raell Padamsee, Shilpa Shetty, Masaba Gupta, Delna Poonawalla, Dr Indu Shahani, Mrinal Kulkarni, Shabnam Asthana, Dr.Kavita Gupta, Sai Tamhankar, and Sona Mohapatra to name a few.

Shabnam Asthana Managing Director of Empowered Solutions, was elated that Global PR was getting recognized as an integral tool in getting right and impactful messages across on National as well as Global Platforms. Any interaction with society by either an individual, a company or a country requires excellent PR strategy as an integral part of the communication.

Commenting on her citation complimenting her as a “corporate diva” and “style icon”, she said, “Gone are the days when PR people were behind the scenes planners. In this dynamic day and age they have to make public interactions and be seen at the helm of affairs, leading from the front, and being seen is very important these days to send impactful and right messages. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that most of the times you have to be seen to be heard! Therefore, being well groomed and presentable should come effortlessly for successful PR professionals”.

The successful event saw an exclusive turn out of the who’s who and was impeccably compered by the graceful Dr Aditi Govitrikar.