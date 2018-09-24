France Disposable Gloves Market Report 2018 – AG Holding, SHIELD Scientific, Cardinal Health, Medicom

France Disposable Gloves Market Overview:

France Disposable Gloves Market is estimated to reach $238 million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2016 to 2024. In terms of volume, the market is estimated to reach 10,095 million units by 2024, from 8,337 million units in 2016; growing at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2016 to 2024.Disposable gloves provide effective barrier against damages caused by heat, exposure to corrosive materials, and several types of harmful chemicals. Many healthcare centres, manufacturing units and factories use microorganisms, chemicals, corrosive materials, and heat that can severely harm those working therein, necessitating the workers to use gloves while dealing with them. Moreover, majority of the communicable diseases can be controlled to a certain extent by the effectiveness of the gloves wearing. Disposable gloves find a major use in the chemical and healthcare industries, which in turn is fueling the demand for disposable gloves across the world.

Growing food, and chemical industries, outbreak of several epidemics, and growing immigration population due to labour shortage are expected to drive the Francedisposable gloves market. However,increasing deployment of robots may hinder the growth of the market. Product innovations would provide growth opportunities for the market.

The France Disposable Gloves market is segmented based on the basis of material type, and application. Material type can be segmented into rubber, nitrile, vinyl, neoprene, polyethylene, and other materials. Furthermore, application is segmented into medical, and non-medical. Non-Medical application comprises food, chemicals, manufacturing, and household.

The key market players include Semperit AG Holding, SHIELD Scientific, Cardinal Health, Medicom, and Top Glove Corporation Bhd, among others.

Scope of the Global France Disposable Gloves Market

Material Type Segments

Rubber

Nitrile

Vinyl

Neoprene

Polyethylene

Other Materials

Application Segments

Medical

Non-Medical

Food

Chemicals

Manufacturing

Household

