Global Software Defined Data Center Market to reach a market size of $129.3 billion by 2022 – KBV Research

According to a new report Global Software Defined Data Center Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Software Defined Data Center market is expected to attain a market size of $129.3 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 30.4% during the forecast period.

The leading factors driving the SDDC market are the rapid adoption of advanced data center management software across various organizations, increasing demand for cost effective solutions, demand for data center agility and scalability, and the need for centrally managing the entire data center. The SDDC market is growing rapidly due to transformation from traditional data centers to advanced SDDC’s and voluminous data center traffic.

In 2015, Solution segment dominated the Global Software Defined Data Center Market, By Component, and by 2022, with a CAGR of 28.5% during the forecast period. The market, by solution, has been segmented into Software-Defined Networking (SDN), Software-Defined Storage (SDS), and Software-Defined Compute (SDC). The market, by services, has been segmented into consulting, integration and deployment, and managed services. Managed services is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, largely due to wide spread adoption of SDDC solutions within large enterprises that need third party assistance to manage and control SDDC infrastructure.

In 2015, BFSI segment dominated the Global Software Defined Data Center Market, By Application with revenue of $5,968.6 Million. However, manufacturing segment would witness highest CAGR of 33.9% during the forecast period (2016-2022).

The North America region contributed the largest revenue share to the market worldwide due to early adoption of technology, followed by Europe region. In 2015, North America dominated the Global Software Defined Data Center Market.

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Software Defined Data Center market have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles namely Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, HP Enterprise Company, Hitachi Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Google Inc., Amazon.com, Inc. and Oracle Corporation.

Research Scope

Global Software Defined Data Center Market By Component Type

Global Software Defined Data Center Market By Data Center Type

Global Software Defined Data Center Market By Geography

Companies Profiled

