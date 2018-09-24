What to do when your Elderly Loved One is suffering from Kidney Failure

Kidneys play the vital role of cleansing the body of harmful toxins by excreting them through urine. When kidneys are not able to perform their regular tasks, it can lead to serious health problems, including death.

Knowing about this condition is the first step towards ensuring your elderly loved one gets the help needed. If the senior lives alone, it would be beneficial to hire a home health care provider to help them, watch over them and communicate with their doctor right away if they suspect something wrong with their kidneys.

Here are some important facts to help you and the caregiver understand how to care for a senior with this condition.

Risk Factors

The most common risk factors for chronic kidney disease and failure are –

• History of diabetes and/or high blood pressure

• Family history of kidney problems

• Overusing medications, such as aspirin, ibuprofen, and acetaminophen

Types of Kidney Failure

Acute kidney failure can occur due to –

• Bladder problems

• Kidney stones or calcified materials, causing a blockage to the kidneys

• Kidney infections

• Damage to the blood vessels that lead to the kidneys

Symptoms of acute kidney failure are –

• Protein or blood in the urine

• Swelling of the extremities

• Abnormal Blood Urea Nitrogen (BUN) test

• Increased urge to urinate, which may also be extremely painful

Symptoms of chronic kidney failure are –

• Frequent fatigue

• Shortness of breath

• Excessive need to urinate at night, yet secretes very little urine

• Rashes on the skin as a result of impurities in the body that are building up with no way to escape

• Increased thirst

• Trouble managing their diabetes or high blood pressure

While acute kidney failure can heal with treatment, severe chronic kidney failure requires a kidney transplant.

Preventing Kidney Problems

If you want to prevent kidney problems from developing in your elderly loved one, here are a few tips.

• Eating Right – Substances released as a result of digestion of some foods are more difficult for the kidneys to manage. If your senior parent is at a risk of developing kidney disease, consult a dietician or doctor to find out what foods will help your loved one with their condition.

• Regular exercise – Regular exercise can prevent a wide range of chronic illnesses from developing, lowering the risk of kidney failure.

• Managing Chronic Illnesses – Having chronic illnesses treated properly and helping your elderly loved one take care of their overall health problems can help to prevent issues with their kidneys.

