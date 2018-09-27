Air Handling Unit Market 2025: In-Depth Analysis by Key Benefits, Capacity and Outlook

27th September, 2018- Air Handling Unit Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope, product types and its applications are increasing across the globe. Air Handling Unit (AHU) is used to filter, circulate air, and as a part of HVAC equipment. The function of Air Handling Unit (AHU) is to take in outside air, condition it, and circulate fresh air within the building. The Air Handling Unit (AHU) comprises ventilators for supply, and exhaust cooling coils, air filter racks, heating coils, mixing chambers, sound attenuators, heating/cooling recovery systems, and dampers. Air Handling Unit Market is categorized based on product Capacity, applications, and geography.

Top Key Manufacturers of Air Handling Unit market are :-

Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

Carrier Corporation (U.S.)

Trane Inc. (Ireland)

Johnson Controls, Inc. (U.S.)

GEA Group AG (Germany)

Systemair AB (Sweden)

Other

Air Handling Unit Market by Product Type:

Packaged

Modular

Custom

Air Handling Unit Market by Applications:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Geographical Analysis of Air Handling Unit Market:-

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Air Handling Unit Market is categorized based on Types such as Packaged, Custom, Modular, DX Integrated, Rooftop Mounted, Low Profile (Ceiling), Others. Air Handling Unit Industry is categorized based on Capacity into ≤ 5000 m3/h, 5001–15000 m3/h, 15001–30000 m3/h, 30001–50000 m3/h, ≥ 50001 m3/h. The Market is categorized based on application into Commercial, Residential. Air Handling Unit Market is categorized based on geography into Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand), Japan, Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, S. Africa, Rest of MEA), North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, England, Spain, Rest of Western Europe), and Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia, Rest of Eastern Europe).

The APAC has been at the forefront with regards to Air Handling Unit Market and will continue to rule the roost in the years to come due to increased economic growth rate and huge investments in various domains such as buildings, construction, Data center, and Hospitals. Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Air Handling Unit Industry include Midea, MODINE MANUFACTURING COMPANY, Euroclima, Lennox International, Sabiana, VTS Group, TROX, Vortice, DencoHappel. The key players are focusing on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

