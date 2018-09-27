Baby Wet Wipes Market– Global Industry Insights, Trends And Forecast, 2017-2025

Baby wet wipes are developed from nonwoven fabrics such as polypropylene, polyethylene, polyester, cotton, and viscose pulp. These nonwoven fabrics are processed through various processes such as wetlaid, spunlace, thermobonded, and hydro-entanglement to produce wet wipes for baby hygiene. Wet baby wipes provides various baby care benefits such as being highly absorbent, reduces rashes, lowers the thinning out of various diseases such as tuberculosis, H1N1 influenza A Virus, Staph, and others as they are alcohol free, latex free, gentle to skin, and hypoallergenic.

Some of the major factors which is expected to drive the baby wet wipes markets are convenience to use, portability, degree of absorbency coupled with consumer’s awareness towards improving hygiene standards and increasing mobile society. Baby wet wipes helps to maintain personal hygiene standards and cleanliness towards food spills and dribbles along with cleanliness during diaper changes. These factors are expected to drive the baby wet wipes market in the forecast period.

Europe is expected to be the fastest growing market for baby wet wipes during the forecast period. According to the European Disposables and Nonwovens Association (EDANA), in 2015, 70% of the wipes market is driven by the wet wipes market. Water restrictions and shortage of water across Europe and with 21% of the European population being in the age group of 0-10 years are key factors driving the market growth.

All these factors provide a major opportunity for the baby wet wipes market. Several regulations complied by the European Union ensures the safety of the wipes products. According to the European Union wet wipes must comply with the General Product Safety Directive that holds manufacturers responsible for providing consumers with products that are safe to use.

The industry not only complies with the legal framework to ensure that products are safe; it also runs its own safety evaluation programs and individual companies continuously monitor their products in use and any concerns users may have. Specifically, wet wipes marketed in the EU must comply with relevant regulations including the Cosmetic Products Directive, the Detergents Regulation, the Biocidal Products Directive and the Medical Devices Directive. The materials used in wet wipes need to be safe for humans to use as well as environmentally safe in terms of manufacture and disposal.

Key players operating in the field of baby wet wipes include Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Cotton Babies Inc. among others.

