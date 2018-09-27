Heat Exchangers Market – Global Insights, Trends And Forecast, 2017 To 2025, 2018 – 2025

Heat Exchangers Market – Insights

The Global Heat Exchangers Market was over US$ 14.7 billion in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR over 7.2% during 2018 – 2025.

Heat exchanger is an industrial device used for heat transferring from one fluid to other under specific operating conditions. It finds various end-use industries such as chemical, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, etc. Improving technologies, coupled with tightening regulations regarding the use of energy-efficient technologies in manufacturing companies in certain countries have helped the growth of heat exchangers market.

Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger Had The Highest Share Of The Global Market In 2017

Shell & tube heat exchangers are the most preferred heat exchangers among all types. They are preferred mainly due to the advantages over other types. These exchangers are capable to transfer heat at very high temperatures. Moreover, these heat exchangers require less servicing and low maintenance. These exchangers are capable to operate with a wide range of operating fluids.

Shell and tube heat exchangers are of effective and sturdy construction. They can be manufactured at low costs, with operating capacities ranging from very low to high volumes. They are very flexible and are ideal for applications where continuous servicing and maintenance is required. These heat exchangers offer better solutions to various fluids, including sea water. When the sea water is used as a fluid, there is a risk of clogging the narrow spaces in tubes of heat exchangers. They can also provide a wide range of installation options, such as two-pass, three-pass, etc. These also act as an ideal solution for mining machinery, hydraulic power packs, and seawater-cooled vessels, etc.

Chemical Is The Largest End-Use Industry, Followed By Oil & Gas For Heat Exchangers Market

The chemical industry is one of the fastest-growing and innovative end-use industries, with more than 70 percent of output being attributed by other industries across the globe, according to Insights and Reports.

declining natural resources, geographical demographics, globalization, and tightening regulations are the key factors responsible to maintain the current demand. It is further anticipated, that developments in other areas such as fuel cells, environmental technology, biotechnology, and advanced materials will further augment the future product demand globally.

Europe Is The Largest Regional, Followed By Asia Pacific For Heat Exchangers Market

The European Union (EU) already has some of the most industrialized countries, along with a well-established manufacturing end-use industry. The Europe heat exchanger market is projected to grow at a notable CAGR, as most of the nations in the Eastern Europe region are witnessing industrialization activities, creating a boost in their respective economies.

Several governing bodies in the European Union are taking several initiatives to increase the manufacturing sector in this region. Especially, countries present in Central and Eastern Europe may witness industrial activity growth in the coming years.

Multinational Players

Key players in the global heat exchangers market include Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd., Alfa Laval AB, Danfoss A/S, Xylem Inc., Hisaka Works, Ltd., Hamon & Cie International, SPX Corporation, and API Heat Transfer Inc., among several others.

