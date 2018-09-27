iDTRONIC”s C4 Tablet L – Performance in Greater Dimension

The new C4 Tablet L from iDTRONIC is the successor to our C4 Tablet. The new tablet is a mobile data collection device for various applications within the building site management, the aviation management and the industry.

This new top model is provided with the latest Android 7.0 Version and has a large 8″ Touch Screen. Therefore, the C4 Tablet L works with the latest mobile standard with 4G LTE and WiFi Networking. This version is a true lightweight – with just 600 grams.

RUGGED HOUSING WITH PROTECTION CLASS MEETS MODERN DESIGN

The anthracite housing of the C4 Tablet L consists of robust TPU/CP plastics and is rubberized. Thanks to the IP67 Protection Class, the reader provides a reliable and full protection against contact, e.g. ingress of dust and humidity. The ergonomic housing with the dimensions 23 14.2 1.8 cm is slip-resistant and has reinforced edges. The large 8″ display consist of resistant Gorilla Glass and is well suited for harsh environments. The blue border around the display presents the device in classically and timelessly way.

OPTIONAL BARCODE READER FOR FAST & EFFICIENT PROCESSING

The tablet can be upgraded with a 1D (Barcode) or 2D (QR Code) Barcode Reader. This enables efficient and fast control of mobile data collection within operational applications.

VARIOUS RFID OPTIONS CUSTOMIZED TO OPERATIONAL REQUIREMENTS

The C4 Tablet L offers the RFID frequencies UHF (865 – 868 MHz or 920 – 925 MHz), HF/NFC (13.56 kHz) and LF (125 kHz or 134.2 kHz). The LF Version supports transponder and tags of ISO 11784 & 11785, the HF/NFC Version ISO 14443A & 15693 and the UHF Version EPC C1 GEN2 und ISO 18000-6C.

PERFORMANCE COMBINES LATEST TECHNOLOGY

The tablet runs with the latest OS Android 7.0 “Nougat” and is equipped with a A53 1.5 GHz Octa-Core Processor. This makes it ideal for all system requirements. The new mobile standard 4G LTE supports a download speed of up to 500 Mbit/s. The rechargeable battery of the tablet has a high-performance with 8.000 mAh and can easily withstand a whole working day.

Thanks to the 3.8 Volt power supply, the tablet is equipped with a quick charge function. The internal memory can be provided with 2 GB RAM / 16 GB ROM or 3 GB RAM / 32 GB ROM. Therefore, the micro SD is expandable up to a maximum of 128 GB.

HIGH RESOLUTION CAMERA FOR DOCUMENTATION & COMMUNICATION

The 13-megapixel camera with Auto Focus and LED Flash delivers the best results under all lighting conditions. A documentation of the work processes can be reproduced sharply with this high-resolution camera. The internal communication can be processed by video call with the 5-megapixel front camera directly and easy on job site.

A user-friendly software development kit (SDK) and configuration tool for Windows operating systems is provided, as well as an operating-system-independent command protocol.

APPLICATION EXAMPLE: BUILDING SITE MANAGEMENT

The use of RFID technology on construction sites opens a transparent and efficient allocation of construction material. The components can be quickly and clearly identified with the iDTRONIC C4 Tablet L. An unambiguous assignment is always guaranteed by attaching special RFID tags on the parts. The high reading range of the tablet also identifies components from a greater distance. The reader has an information collection about the component. Once the RFID tag of any part is scanned with the RFID reader, the user gets an overview of the part and has direct access to the construction plan. This allows a quick problem solution on site – directly on the construction site. The efficiency of the work processes and administrative expenses are increased by modern RFID technology. The costs for personnel and internal processes are reduced.

