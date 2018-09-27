QA Mentor Announced Best Performance Testing Service

QA Mentor is renowned as one of the best software testing companies in the world. The company has been offering expert software testing and quality assurance services to its clients worldwide. Recently, the company has announced to offer best performance testing services to its customers. It is one of the nonfunctional testing services offered by the company. The company offers it as part of nonfunctional service offered to its customers that have outsourced their QA testing projects to QA Mentor. As per the announcement, this service is also available as independent software testing services to its prospective clients now.

“Performance of software is one of the major contributors in the success of the product. Performance testing is one of the nonfunctional tests we carry out on software to test its benchmark performance and the point from where the performance starts degrading. In this test, we examine the benchmark performance of software, hardware, network and other factors independently and as a whole system to assure we identify all bugs that can be removed or fixed before launching the product.” Ruslan Desyatnikov, CEO of the company shared.

As part of the best performance testing service the company provides the following services:

• QA performance planning

• QA capacity planning

• Thorough tests to examine the performance of the software, hardware, etc. under test

• QA performance engineering and optimization

• Detailed report

This best software testing company coordinates with developers after reporting the bugs to help them in the process of resolving it. Moreover, the retest is offered to assure the bugs are actually resolved.

According to the shared details, the performance testing is the best software testing type to gauge one or more of the following criteria:

• To assure the system meets the predefined performance criteria with functional accuracy, so it can be assured that the software will gain user acceptance and satisfaction.

• To identify the scenarios of overload and performance degradation on the whole software or a part of it, so the steps can be taken to handle such situations.

• To compare performance of the software with other competitor products. This can help in making a strategy to gain a competitive edge.

As per the shared details, expert performance testing focuses on three main performance aspects of the system listed below:

• Stability

• Speed

• Scalability

This software testing company runs a wide array of tests as part of performance testing to examine the software or product under test for all three above mentioned aspects.

About QA Mentor, Inc.

It is one of the best quality assurance and software testing companies. The main office of the company is based in New York, USA. The company has operational offices in India, Russia, Ukraine, Romania, Israel, France and United Kingdom. The company is lead by Ruslan Desyatnikov who has years of experience in this industry and now mentor and coach software testers and QA engineers worldwide. The company offers all different types of QA testing services and performance testing is one of the offerings of the company.