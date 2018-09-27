Registration Now Open for Microchip’s India MASTERs Conferences

2018 Conferences will feature over 50 technical classes for embedded control engineers

September 26, 2018, New Delhi, [NASDAQ: MCHP] — Microchip Technology Inc. today announced that registration is now open for its 15th India MASTERs Conference, the premier technical training event for embedded control engineers. The conference will take place on December 4 – 7, 2018 in Bangalore, offering a diverse set of classes, hands-on training and networking opportunity with experts.

With classes available for all levels of experience, MASTERs provides engineers with a forum for sharing and exchanging technical information on Microchip’s large portfolio of products and serves as a design resource for using these products in applications. This year’s conferences feature 53 classes on Microchip’s 8-, 16- and 32-bit PIC®, AVR® and SAM (ARM®-based) microcontrollers, high-performance analog and interface solutions, dsPIC® digital signal controllers, wireless and mTouch® sensing solutions, memory products and the MPLAB® development ecosystem. Among the classes offered, 22 are hands-on workshops that enable attendees to learn more about specific applications by using development tools and writing code in the classrooms. Apart from these 53 classes, the conference also offers 3 additional evening classes on dsPIC Dual Core, EtherCAT and WiFi® Rio2.

“Attendees at MASTERs will leave knowing how to use smart, connected and secure semiconductors and services to develop new, innovative products that will improve the quality of human life everywhere,” said Ramesh Babu, Microchip’s regional manager in India. “Engineers will work with conference attendees to provide the best possible learning experience, resulting in reduced design cycle times that enable products to get to market faster.”

Additional activities during the MASTERs conference include networking sessions with Microchip engineers, partners and attendees to discuss relevant design topics, and meetings with third-party development tool experts. The “Ask the Experts” program allows attendees to ask Microchip engineers questions about design and development relating to any of Microchip’s products. The “Third Party Bazaar” also showcases development tools that help decrease development time when using Microchip products. Microchip’s Keynote session will be held in the evening of day two. All attendees can also enjoy a MPLAB XC Pro compiler at a discounted price of US$300 (original price is US$995).

Registration & Pricing Information

Entry to the MASTERs Conference courses, all class materials and meals are included in the conference attendance fee of Rs. 8,000. All participants will also receive a Microchip backpack and a tool discount coupon. An early bird discount of 25% off is available to those who register and complete payment by September 30. The final registration deadline is December 3. Full details on all aspects of this MASTERs Conference can be found at: http://www.microchip.com/im.

