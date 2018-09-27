Smart Grid Communication Technologies Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2016-24

Smart grid concepts are being increasingly looked upon as the most reliable ways of handling most power transmission- and distribution-related issues common to the present day complex electricity girds, thanks to intermittent renewable energy sources, vast number of geographically distant delivery points, and continuously rising power loads. Smart grids aim to improve the reliability, safety, and efficiency of such complex electrical grids. As communication systems form the core of any smart grid infrastructure, transmitting real-time data between delivery and supply points, the smart grid communications technologies market is expected to develop hand in hand with the global smart grid market.

This report on the global smart grid communication technologies market presents a thorough overview of the present growth dynamics of the market and its key elements. Vast projections about the future growth prospects of the market are also included, based on a careful analysis of factors such as growth drivers, restraints, regulatory scenario, level of competition, and inputs from industry experts. A detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of the market, complete with business profiles of some of the prominent players in the market, is also included in the report.

Global Smart Grid Communication Technologies Market: Trends and Opportunities

Smart grid communication technologies lead to a vast reduction in the overall technical and commercial losses of smart grid operations, allow the real-time monitoring of complex smart grid systems, and bring about a reduction in operational errors. These benefits are key to the increased implementation of effective smart grid communication technologies across the globe and are expected to remain the chief factors to drive the market in the next few years.

However, the high cost and relatively more time associated with the installation of smart grid infrastructure as compared to conventional grids could act as a restraint for market growth, especially across cost-sensitive developing economies. The extra cost burden incurred due to the implementation of smart grids on utilities, leading to a stark reduction in initial profits, could also dampen the growth opportunities of the market to a certain extent. Nevertheless, government incentives in the forms of funds and regulatory reforms advocating the digitization of electric grids for enhanced efficiency and reliability in power transmission and distribution could help the market gain traction across developing economies in the near future.

Global Smart Grid Communication Technologies Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

Presently, the North America and Europe smart grid communication technologies markets collectively account for a massive share in the global market and are expected to retain their positions as the leading contributors to the revenue of the global market in the next few years as well. The technologically advanced grid infrastructure in these regions has presented vast growth opportunities for the smart grid communication technologies market in the past few years. However, these mature markets are expected to lead to stagnant or moderate growth opportunities for the smart grid communication technologies market over the report’s forecast period.

Some of the key vendors operating in the global smart grid technologies market are Viola Systems, Trilliant Holdings Inc., Sensus, ABB Ltd., Tropos Networks Inc.