Solder Paste Market 2025: Feature Outlook, Demands and Growth Rate

27th September, 2018- Solder Paste Market is also known as solder cream which is used to fix leads on surface mounted IC chips to the attachment points on the printed circuit boards (PCB), which are usually used in almost all electronic devices. The solder paste is normally applied as a paste with the help of dispensing tubes or stencil on the leads on PCBs, which is followed by heating the paste in order to melt and complete the connection. It is a grey and putty-like material and an exceptionally significant ingredient in the manufacturing of electronic circuit. They are of different compositions subject to their end user requirements. Few of the common solder pastes include tin – silver – copper alloy, tin – antimony alloy, tin – lead alloy, and tin – silver – copper alloy.

Top Key Manufacturers of Solder Paste market are :-

Senju

Alent (Alpha)

Tamura

Henkel

Indium

Kester (ITW)

Shengmao

Other

Solder Paste Market by Product Type:

Rosin Based Pastes

Water Soluble pastes

No-clean pastes

Solder Paste Market by Applications:

SMT Assembly

Semiconductor Packaging

Geographical Analysis of Solder Paste Market:-

Americas

China

Europe

Japan

Korea

Taiwan

Growing demand for electronic manufacturing services is expected to augment the demand for solder paste market over the next eight years. The solder paste market has specially witnessed a bullish run in the last two decades and is anticipated to grow further with the diffusion of information technology and enabled services in human life globally. Solder paste is vital for all semiconductors and printed circuit boards. They find application in nearly all electronic devices including laptops, tablets, medical testing equipment, nuclear detection systems, weather analysis equipment, computers, smart phones, televisions, fiber optic receptors, and data storage devices among many others. PCBs are also used in automotive, aerospace, and marine vehicles industry for electronic functions. Old-fashioned single layer PCBs are progressively evolving into multilayer PCBs with wide functionality. The technological improvement in the printed circuit board market is expected to augment the demand for solder paste over the forecast period.

The solder paste market is mostly hindered by its substitute products. Though, the demand for lead-free solder paste has been growing owing to environmental concerns of lead. According to estimations, more than 30.0 million tons of electronic wastes are accumulated every year and the lead content in electronic wastes creates havoc on environmental balance. Lead-containing alloys demand is anticipated to decline over the forecast period. However, there are no such significant limitations to the solder paste market as a whole. Geographically, the solder paste market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, and Europe. The global outlook for electronic equipment and its applications holds potential as consumer electronics has witnessed remarkable growth in the recent past and is expected to rise in the foreseeable future. This presents an incredible opportunity for solder paste market particularly in the developing regions of Latin America, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Major Table Of Contents:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Analysis Solder Paste Market Analysis By Regulatory Solder Paste Market Analysis By Service Type Solder Paste Market Analysis By Equipment Type Solder Paste Market Analysis By Service Contract Solder Paste Market Analysis By Service Provider Solder Paste Market Analysis By End-User Solder Paste Market Analysis By Geography Competitive Landscape Of The Solder Paste Companies Company Profiles Of The Solder Paste Industry

