Tumor Ablation Devices Market-Global Industry Insights, Trends, And Forecast (2017 – 2025)

Tumor Ablation is a surgical procedure with minimum invasion to treat solid cancer cells. The minimum invasion surgical procedure uses special probes to freeze and burn the cancer cells. The position of the probe within the tumor is guided by ultrasound, computed tomography (CT) or magnetic resonance imaging. A tiny hole is made in the body to inject the probe in the affected area, which is further attached to the generator that freezes or burns the cancer cells.

Tumor ablation devices such as radiofrequency, microwave, chemical and others are used for treating liver, lung, kidney, prostate and others cancer cells. These therapies will help to provide relief from tumor below 3cm. The treatment with tumor ablation devices facilitates less pain and takes shorter time in recovery than conventional surgical procedures. Moreover, it has lower side effects and lower downs the damages of soft tissues surrounding the tumor cells during the treatment. Therefore, the tumor ablation devices market is anticipated to grow significantly over the projected period owing to rising cancer cases coupled with the evolvement of technology such as high intensity focused ultrasound technology used for treatment.

Market Dynamics

Global tumor ablation devices market is majorly driven by the increasing cases of lung and liver cancer incidences globally. Moreover, the development of the advanced ablation technology for the tumor treatment across the globe, such as irreversible electroporation and microwave ablation are considered to be newer technology in the market, and can treat various types of lung and liver cancers. Numerous animal studies have been facilitated with both type ablation technology. These studies are widely conducted by numerous research organization, globally. For instance, European Organization for Research and Treatment and University of Miami are facilitating various studies on these technologies. Other sprouting technologies include high intensity focused ultrasound and stereotactic body radiation.

Technology Insights

Radiofrequency ablation technology is anticipated to dominate the global tumor ablation devices market over the projected period, owing to the rising lung and liver cancer, due to rise in tobacco and alcohol consumption. According to the World Health Organization, the estimated number of cases and deaths of lung cancer by the end of 2018 accounts for approximately 2.09 million cases and 1.76 million deaths, respectively.

Furthermore, the microwave ablation technology is expected to have substantial growth in the global tumor ablation devices market during the forecast period, attributed by the various benefits being offered. As, reduces the procedural pain, decreases the destruction of soft tissue surrounding the tumor coupled with the faster heat generation and thus, reduces the probability to damage the associated organs in the body.

Application Insights

Lung cancer treatment using ablation technology is perceived to hold one of the key application areas followed by liver cancer in the global tumor ablation devices market over the forecast period, owing to rising number of lung and liver cancer patients across the globe thereby resulting in development of newer technology such as microwave ablation technology. Owing to which there is increase in the adoption microwave ablation technology by healthcare professionals. For instance, University of California San Francisco is one of the cancer centers which offers microwave ablation for the treatment of liver cancers such as primary liver cancer including hepatocellular carcinoma which is associated with hepatitis B and C and cirrhosis. The university also treats secondary liver cancer using microwave ablation such as metastatic.

Regional Insights

North America tumor ablation devices market is anticipated to account major share across the globe, particularly contributed by the U.S. This is majorly due to the increasing replacements of the conventional ablation technology with the newer ablation technology for the treatment of tumors. For instance, EDAP TMS developed high intensity focused ultrasonic systems in 2016. It is a robotic device that facilitates the ablation of prostate tumor. This novel ablation device is available in numerous institutes such as University of Miami, the Cleveland Clinic, USC in Los Angeles (LA) and others for contributing in the awareness of the ablation device in the U.S.

Asia Pacific tumor ablation devices market is anticipated to be fastest growing region over the forecast period, primarily attributed by the growing healthcare infrastructure to cure numerous diseases including tumors in this region. The growth is majorly witnessed in developing countries such as India and China owing to the initiatives taken by the government towards the healthcare industry. According to India Brand Equity Foundation, the total size of industry is expected to reach US$ 372 billion by 2022 from US$ 160 billion in 2017.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global tumor ablation devices market include Medtronic Plc, SonaCare Medical, LLC, Johnson & Johnson, Intuitive Surgical, Galil Medical Inc., Alpinion Medical Systems Co., Ltd., Smith & Nephew Plc, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, and several others.

Mergers & Acquisitions, product launch and development, partnership & collaborations are the key undertakings of the companies to improve their presence in the global tumor ablation devices market. For instance, NeuWave Medical Inc., a leading manufacturer of microwave ablation devices was acquired by Ethicon, a Johnson & Johnson Company in 2016 to increase its product portfolio in tumor ablation devices.