Bottled Water Testing Equipment Market Projected huge Growth by 2024

Bottled Water Testing Equipment Market – Snapshot

The increasing consumption of water bottles is one of the primary factors that is driving the demand for advanced bottled water testing equipment. In order to fulfill this demand, technological advancements are constantly being undertaken for substituting older methods with more effective ones. The evolving processes of water bottle testing are expected to reduce the cost of testing and increase the effectiveness as well.

The growing awareness about the effects of contaminated water on health is expected to poise the growth of the global bottled water testing equipment market. Moreover, governments are imposing strict rules for the processes and equipment used in the bottled water testing, which is likely to bolster the global market. Currently, many water bottle producers use UV disinfection to test the water quality. This process also helps to protect the shelf life and the flavor of water. As outbreaks of water-borne pathogens may occur in bottled water, treatments and testing processes such as UV disinfection play significant roles in production of water bottles.

Water testing instruments that do not produce toxic matters, by-products, and use no hazardous chemicals for processing are considered as good equipment. Manufacturers are also developing bottled water testing equipment that will leave no residue, have no detrimental effect on the product stability, and no effect on aroma, color, flavor, or pH value.

The European Union (EU) commission regulations and the food and drug regulations concerning water testing have stimulated water testing activities, thus leading to progress of the global bottled water testing equipment market. Furthermore, the research and development activities that are being carrying out for the new physical, microbial, and chemical testing of water for pharmaceutical residues, pesticide pollutants, and toxic by-products are expected to give the much needed uplift to the market.

Bottled Water Testing Equipment Market – Overview

The bottled water testing is the need of an hour due to the increased bottled water consumption worldwide. The bottled water testing includes utilization of multi-barrier approach. Measures in a multi-barrier approach include the technology such as reverse osmosis, distillation, micro-filtration, carbon filtration, ozonation and ultraviolet (UV) light. The bottled water testing equipment is primarily used to detect the organisms such as E. coli, Vibrio cholera, and other pathogens. The testing of bottled water is done for the coliforms, heterotrophic plate count, yeast, mold and Pseudomonas sp. as well as pH, total dissolved solids, conductivity, turbidity and ozone residual. The awareness about the water-borne diseases, boost the demand for the water testing and propel the growth of the bottled water testing equipment.

Bottled Water Testing Equipment Market – Drivers and Restraints

The global bottled water testing equipment market is projected to register a significant CAGR over a forecast period. The demand for the bottled water testing equipment is rising rapidly due to the increasing awareness about the water-borne diseases among the people. The Food and drug regulations along with the EU commission regulations about the bottled water testing also boost the water testing activities before serving the water through bottled water. This also drives the demand of the bottled water testing equipment market. The research activities for the development of new technologies for the chemical, microbial and physical testing of water, such as toxic by-products, pesticide pollutants, and pharmaceutical residues also help to propel the growth of the global bottled water testing equipment market.

However, the high prices of the equipment and advanced technologies used for bottled water testing may hamper the growth of the global bottled water testing equipment market.

The global bottled water testing equipment market is segmented into the seven regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). The APEJ has contributed the leading shares to the global bottled water testing equipment market in terms of revenue and volume and dominates the market. North America and Western Europe have also contributed the significant shares to the global bottled water testing equipment market, followed by APEJ and anticipated to register the moderate growth rate over a forecast period due to the strict rules and regulations by the governing authorities such as U.S. FDA and EU commission. The Japan has also registered the healthy market shares in the global bottled water testing equipment market in terms of revenue. The Latin America and MEA are at a nascent stage to the global bottled water testing equipment market due to the less awareness about the water testing and lack of regulatory regulations in the region. Overall, the global bottled water testing equipment is projected to register a significant growth over a forecast period.