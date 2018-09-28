Electric Vehicle Market Report 2018 – Delphi Automotive LLP, ClipperCreek, Inc., Siemens AG, Delta Electronics, Inc

Electric vehicles utilize one or more electric motor for propulsion, that are powered by rechargeable batteries. Key players in the electric vehicle charging system market are regularly contacting major competitors in the automotive industry to verify whether they have plug-in Electric (PEVs), including Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs). This would show an increased growth trend for the market in the future years. For the transportation industry, electricity is a cheaper alternative to petroleum fuel, which reduces greenhouse gas emissions, and the nation’s dependence on imported petroleum. Hence, this would supplement the demand for electric vehicles pushing the market for electric vehicle charging system.

The global electric vehicle market continues to expand, and governments at all levels are continuously seeking to accelerate growth. Continuously increasing awareness and emphasized effort conducted by various governments for environment conservation, is stimulating the growth of the electric vehicles market, which as a result is driving the growth of electric vehicle charging systems. However, safety concerns and stringent government regulations may act as a limiting factor for the adoption of these systems. In addition to this, there are various alternatives available such as CNG and LPG based vehicles, which can challenge the market growth. On the other hand, growing urban population, especially in the emerging countries and continuous technological inventions would bring future growth opportunities to the market.

The global electric vehicle charging system market is segmented into product type, mode of charging, charging voltage level, and geography. The product type segment is further classified into home charging system and commercial charging system. On the basic of mode charging the segmentation consist plug-in charging system and wireless charging system. Further by charging voltage level the segment includes level 1 (0V-120V), Level 2 (121V-240V), Level 3 (241V and above)

Based on geography, global electric vehicle charging system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The Key Players Operating in the Global Electric Vehicle Charging System Market General Electric Company, Eaton Corporation Plc, Delphi Automotive LLP, ClipperCreek, Inc., Siemens AG, Delta Electronics, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Robert Bosch GmbH, Evatran Group, Inc., and Tesla Motors, Inc., among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of the Global Electric Vehicle Charging System Market with respect to major segments such as Product Type, Mode of charging, Charging voltage level, and geography

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of the Global Electric Vehicle Charging System Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Electric Vehicle Charging System Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global Electric Vehicle Charging System Market

Product Type

Home Charging System

Commercial Charging System

Mode of Charging

Plug-in Charging System

Wireless Charging System

Charging Voltage Level

Level 1 (0V-120V)

Level 2 (121V-240V)

Level 3 (241V and above)

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

