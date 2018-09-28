Global Computational Biology Market Industry Situations, Demands, Business Strategies

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Computational Biology Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Computational Biology Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Computational Biology.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Computational Biology Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Computational Biology Market are Nimbus Discovery Llc, Simulation Plus Inc, Dassault Systemes, Compugen Ltd, Rosa & Co. LLC, Insilico Biotechnology AG, Schrodinger and Leadscope Inc. According to report the global computational biology market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Computational biology can be defined as the development and application of data-analytical and theoretical methods, mathematical modeling and computational simulation techniques for studying biological systems. It is a multifaceted field that combines the principles of applied mathematics, animation, computer science, anatomy, neuroscience, visualization, biophysics, biochemistry, ecology, and genetics. Computational Biology includes many appearances of bioinformatics and is the science of using biological data to develop algorithms or models to understand biological systems and relationships. It reduces the number of human candidates required to test drugs in the development stage and this is the key advantage of computational biology. It is useful in formulating drugs for the pediatric population and pregnant women.

Some of the major factors driving the growth of computational biology market are growing number of clinical studies in pharmacokinetics and pharmacogenomics for drug discovery & development, an upsurge of drug designing, personalized medicine, and disease modeling. Furthermore, growing demand for predictive models and increasing funding from governments and private organizations for R&D in this field are also boosting the growth of computational biology market. In addition, advantages such as reducing risks involved in human clinical trials for testing drugs during their development phase, offered by computational biology to also augment growth in this market. Extensive use of this technology in a large number of applications in academics, industrial and commercial sectors are further fuelling the growth of this market. On the flip side lack of properly trained professionals is hampering the growth of computational biology market.

Among the geography, North America has emerged as the largest market for computational biology market followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. In North America region, factors such as growing investments in the R&D of novel drugs and disease modeling and growing technological advancements in biological computations is driving the growth of this market. Factors boosting the growth of computational biology market in the Asia Pacific region is due to increased expenditure in research works in pharmacogenomics and pharmacokinetics in clinical studies for newer drugs.

Segment Covered

The report on global computational biology market covers segments such as, applications, services and end – user. On the basis of applications the global computational biology market is categorized into human body simulation software, preclinical drug development, cellular & biological simulation, clinical trials and drug discovery and disease modelling. On the basis of services the global computational biology market is categorized into in- house and contract. On the basis of end – user the global computational biology market is categorized into academics and commercial.

Geographic Coverage

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global computational biology market such as, Chemical Computing Group Inc., Genedata AG, Nimbus Discovery Llc, Simulation Plus Inc, Dassault Systemes, Compugen Ltd, Rosa & Co. LLC, Insilico Biotechnology AG, Schrodinger and Leadscope Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global computational biology market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of computational biology market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the computational biology market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the computational biology market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

