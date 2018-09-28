Mushroom Market Forecast and Industry Demand Trends Up to 2024

Mushroom Market research report released by Value Market Research, covers the various critical aspects of the market which directly influence on the growth of the Mushroom market over the forecast period 2018–2024. This report offers evidence-based information on drivers, market challenges and restraints, top market key players and regional as well as country analysis of the market. This report employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market and facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities, market share and trends.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the mushroom market include Bonduelle SA, CMP Mushrooms Greenyard NV, Costa Group, Drinkwater’s Mushroom Ltd., Monaghan Mushrooms, Monterey Mushrooms Inc., Okechamp S.A., Shanghai Finc Bio-Tech Inc., and The Mushroom Company. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

Rising demand for mushrooms from food industry owing to high nutritional contents is driving the market growth. Growing consumption of mushrooms in soups, salad and other recipes in restaurants and hotels is further fueling the market growth. Rising consumer preference towards consumption of vegan diet is presumed to foster the market growth. Increased investment by major players in enhanced packaging and expanding application areas is further boosting the market growth. On the flip side, low shelf life coupled with lack of proper process management is restraining the market growth.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of mushroom.

Market Segmentation

The broad mushroom market has been sub-grouped into type, form, and end-use. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Type

• Button Mushroom

• Shiitake Mushroom

• Oyster Mushroom

• Others

By Form

• Fresh Mushroom

• Processed Mushroom

• Dried Mushroom

• Frozen Mushroom

• Canned Mushroom

By End-Use

• Food Processing Industry

• Retail Outlets

• Food Services

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for mushroom in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

