System-On-Chip Market Report 2018 – Apple Inc. Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba Corporation

A system-on-chip (SoC) combines the required electronic circuits of various computer components onto a single, integrated chip (IC). It is a complete electronic substrate system that may include analog, digital, mixed-signal or radio frequency functions. Its components usually include a central processing unit (CPU) a graphical processing unit (GPU), that may be multi-core, and system memory (RAM). System-on-a-chip technology is used in small and progressively complex consumer electronic devices. As system on a chip includes both the hardware and software, it performs better, uses less power, requires less space and is more consistent than multi-chip systems. Most SoC’s nowadays come inside mobile devices like smartphones and tablets.

Rising demand for smart and power efficient electronic devices, rising demand for mobile computing devices and other miniaturized consumer electronics, and compact nature of system-on-chip are the key drivers fueling the global system-on-chip market. However, high cost of design and development may limit the market from growing. Moreover, adoption of SoCs in nanorobots as programmable antibodies to fend off incurable disease, and the development of technological advanced SoCs with more features leading to better resistivity of wires and higher interconnectivity is likely to open up new growth opportunities for the market in the forthcoming future.

Type, application, and geography are the major segments considered in the global system-on-chip market. The type segment is further sub-segmented into, digital, analog, and mixed signal. Furthermore, the application segment is bifurcated on the basis of consumer electronics, automotive, and telecommunication.

Based on geography, system-on-chip market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consists of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Key players operating in the market include Apple Inc. Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba Corporation, Infineon Technologies, Broadcom Limited, Qualcomm Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics N.V., and MediaTek Inc.

Scope of the Global System-on-Chip Market

Type Segments

Digital

Analog

Mixed Signal

Application Segments

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Telecommunication

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

